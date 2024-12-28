Inside The Chaotic Birth Of CNN Anchor Abby Phillip's First Child

When faced with worsening maternal mortality statistics and the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare system, Abby Phillip made a choice that more and more expectant mothers are making: She opted to skip the hospital and give birth at home. Surrounded by her husband, mother, midwife, and doula, the CNN anchor spent 12 hours in labor before giving birth to daughter Naomi in April 2021. She even cooked a meal in between contractions! While the birth itself went relatively smoothly, the journey to that home birth was anything but.

"Never in a million years would I have thought that I — a huge believer in modern medicine and someone who takes no unnecessary risks with my health — would end up giving birth at home," Phillip wrote in an opinion piece for CNN. Anxiety and fear at the thought of finding herself in a hospital, particularly after her concerns were dismissed by her medical provider early on in her pregnancy, spurred Phillip to deviate from the standard birthing plan. While researching her options, she came across harrowing stats on everything from maternal mortality to the rate of medical interventions at the hospitals near her. "I had somehow come to view childbirth, something as old as humankind, as a life-threatening event," she wrote. She wanted to give birth "as free from unnecessary medical intervention as possible," and ultimately came to the conclusion that this just wasn't going to happen in a hospital setting.

