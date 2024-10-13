The Stunning Transformation Of CNN's Abby Phillip

Today's political climate is tense and can be hard to follow, but a talented reporter can break down the latest stories into digestible content that's easy to understand. Abby Phillip has made a career out of doing exactly that. From her time as a college student writing for The Harvard Crimson to her coverage on the popular CNN show "News Night with Abby Phillip," she's climbed the ladder and established herself as a reliable source.

Advertisement

Phillip is one of many news anchors who have changed a lot since making it big, having come from humble beginnings and ultimately dominating the news cycle with her clever analysis. During a December 2022 interview with Glamour, she revealed her most valuable career lesson to date, saying, "Sometimes your highest highs are accompanied at almost the same time by your lowest lows. You have to recognize that those low moments are just part of the same journey." Phillip continued, "As you celebrate the highs, keep in mind that those lows can also be instructive."

From her childhood in Trinidad and Tobago to her early career aspirations and making the switch from print to television journalism, here is the stunning transformation of CNN reporter Abby Phillip.

Advertisement