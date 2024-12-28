Erin Andrews Is Still Stunning Without Makeup
NFL sideline reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews made her mark by standing out in a crowd. The crowd in question was a bunch of sweaty football players and male sideline reporters and she was the stunning beauty who knew how to talk about the game while looking glam. Though she's usually fully made up with hair and makeup for TV appearances and red carpets, on a few occasions, Andrews is not one to shy away from not wearing makeup — and she still looks stunning.
So what are some of her tricks? Andrews has mentioned a love of Korean skincare, including exfoliating pads. She told New York magazine that she uses Knesko eye patches, which "help make you look like you actually slept." She also takes Thorne collagen powder regularly and has facial treatments at Beverly Hills outpost Jai. She told Shape she is "obsessed" with brand Augustinus Bader's hydrating face and eye creams, and she uses Clear Skin Club cleansing towels to wipe off heavy TV makeup when she's on-the-go.
Of course, there's also her healthy diet and love of exercise (Barry's Bootcamp, reformer pilates and the Peloton app for classes) that are contributing factors to her stunning makeup-free glow.
Her eyebrows are a major trending topic
But what's been even more comment-worthy than her going sans makeup? Her eyebrows. Add her to the list of celebrities who have transformed their looks with their brows. According to People, Erin Andrews had discussed her brows during a January 2024 episode of her podcast, "Calm Down," with her co-host Charissa Thompson. Andrews said she wanted to grow them in more from the thin shape she currently had. Later, during an April 2024 episode of the pod, Andrews explained that she had her brows laminated at Jai of Beverly Hills. And then seven months on, Thompson and Andrews again addressed the brows because they had become a viral topic of discussion.
On the November 14 episode, Andrews addressed the sensation her brows were causing. "I just like bushy eyebrows," she said in a defensive tone. She added that she'd been using a serum. Brow serums work by improving follicle and hair health to promote thicker, fuller growth. And now the topic of the sportscaster's brow serum is trending on TikTok, which means the fascination with Andrews going makeup-free will take a backseat to the brow obsession. For now, at least.