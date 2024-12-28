Erin Andrews Is Still Stunning Without Makeup

NFL sideline reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews made her mark by standing out in a crowd. The crowd in question was a bunch of sweaty football players and male sideline reporters and she was the stunning beauty who knew how to talk about the game while looking glam. Though she's usually fully made up with hair and makeup for TV appearances and red carpets, on a few occasions, Andrews is not one to shy away from not wearing makeup — and she still looks stunning.

So what are some of her tricks? Andrews has mentioned a love of Korean skincare, including exfoliating pads. She told New York magazine that she uses Knesko eye patches, which "help make you look like you actually slept." She also takes Thorne collagen powder regularly and has facial treatments at Beverly Hills outpost Jai. She told Shape she is "obsessed" with brand Augustinus Bader's hydrating face and eye creams, and she uses Clear Skin Club cleansing towels to wipe off heavy TV makeup when she's on-the-go.

Of course, there's also her healthy diet and love of exercise (Barry's Bootcamp, reformer pilates and the Peloton app for classes) that are contributing factors to her stunning makeup-free glow.

