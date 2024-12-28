5 Details About Venus Williams' Health Struggles

If there's one thing Sjogren's syndrome taught Venus Williams, it's the art of slowing down. As an athlete, she was used to hustling and pushing herself, but Sjogren's made keeping up this lifestyle impossible. "When you crash, you go so hard that you can't get up, literally," Williams recalled during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "There is no substitute for being well. I had to change my pace."

In 2011, it seemed like the tennis star's disease was set to end her career for good. She had to forfeit the U.S. Open because she was too tired to compete. As a result, she lost her spot on the list of the top 100 tennis players in the world— a list she had consistently stayed on since 1996. It was devastating, but Williams realized she had to put her health first, and the medications she was taking after her diagnosis weren't quick fixes either. "One of the medications I had took six months to set in. There was another that took one to three months. It was kind of a waiting game until you can go back to what you had been doing," she told Prevention.

Taking a step back from her career and confronting her illness head-on required a lot of bravery. "I just spent my whole life just pushing myself and if you work hard enough, you'll get what you want. Guess what? Now that's all out of the window. So I had to learn to overcome fear," Williams told Good Morning America. She admitted that she had to take each day as it came and focus on getting through it. While it was tough, the tennis star eventually chose to hone in on how she could use the challenges she was facing to make her stronger.

