What Does Teeter From Yellowstone's Voice Sound Like In Real Life?
Early in its third season, the Paramount Network's hit neo-western drama "Yellowstone" introduced Teeter, a tomboyish ranch hand played by Jen Landon. Teeter quickly became a favorite among viewers, and remained a fixture of the show through its fifth and final season. Apart from her pink hair, Teeter's defining trait is her thick, barely-intelligible Texas accent. In real life, however, Landon sounds absolutely nothing like her "Yellowstone" character.
While Teeter is from the southern United States, Landon is from southern California. In fact, many people recognised the actress playing Teeter pretty immediately because Landon was born into Hollywood royalty. She's daughter of fellow actor Michael Landon, who was originally from New York and rose to fame thanks to his roles in TV westerns like "Bonanza." That in mind, the actress behind the character speaks with a fairly neutral accent in her everyday life, with no discernable regional influence. However, it seems that finding her "Yellowstone" character's distinctive southern twang was hardly a challenge for Landon.
"People ... they were like, 'How did you come up with the way she spoke?'" Landon said in a behind-the-scenes featurette Paramount posted to YouTube in 2020. "And I was like ... 'I basically just read exactly what he ['Yellowstone' co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan] wrote." And while they don't sound anything alike, Landon saw a lot of herself in Teeter from day one. "I've always done 'dude' stuff," she said in a 2022 video interview with Screen Rant Plus. "I didn't like that there were 'dude' things to do and 'chick' things to do."
Where exactly is Teeter's accent from in Yellowstone?
Shortly after Jen Landon's Teeter was introduced to "Yellowstone" in June of 2020, those who love the show began debating where exactly she hailed from to have an accent that distinct and over-the-top. In a Reddit thread dated July 2020, fans from all over Texas claimed they had never heard an accent quite like Teeter's. However, a few commenters suggested that she must be from east Texas, which would explain influence from other areas creeping in — particularly Louisiana. A number of people also commented that Teeter's accent reminded them of Boomhauer from the Fox animated series "King of the Hill," a character who is similarly defined by his unintelligible southern drawl. Notably, Boomhauer does live in Texas.
"Yellowstone" fans eventually got some answers in November of 2021, during Season 4. From her first appearance in Season 3, Teeter had always claimed to be a Texan. In Season 4, however, we find out that's not really the case — at least, not entirely. The pink-haired ranch hand is actually from Texarkana, a city that's split between northeastern Texas and southeastern Arkansas. More specifically, Teeter reveals that she is in fact from the Arkansas side of the border. She still claims Texas as her home, much to the annoyance of cowboy Travis Wheatley. Still, this revelation more or less lines up with earlier speculation, as Texarkana is technically part of east Texas, and is only a stone's throw from Louisiana.