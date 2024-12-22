What Does Teeter From Yellowstone's Voice Sound Like In Real Life?

Early in its third season, the Paramount Network's hit neo-western drama "Yellowstone" introduced Teeter, a tomboyish ranch hand played by Jen Landon. Teeter quickly became a favorite among viewers, and remained a fixture of the show through its fifth and final season. Apart from her pink hair, Teeter's defining trait is her thick, barely-intelligible Texas accent. In real life, however, Landon sounds absolutely nothing like her "Yellowstone" character.

While Teeter is from the southern United States, Landon is from southern California. In fact, many people recognised the actress playing Teeter pretty immediately because Landon was born into Hollywood royalty. She's daughter of fellow actor Michael Landon, who was originally from New York and rose to fame thanks to his roles in TV westerns like "Bonanza." That in mind, the actress behind the character speaks with a fairly neutral accent in her everyday life, with no discernable regional influence. However, it seems that finding her "Yellowstone" character's distinctive southern twang was hardly a challenge for Landon.

"People ... they were like, 'How did you come up with the way she spoke?'" Landon said in a behind-the-scenes featurette Paramount posted to YouTube in 2020. "And I was like ... 'I basically just read exactly what he ['Yellowstone' co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan] wrote." And while they don't sound anything alike, Landon saw a lot of herself in Teeter from day one. "I've always done 'dude' stuff," she said in a 2022 video interview with Screen Rant Plus. "I didn't like that there were 'dude' things to do and 'chick' things to do."

