The Drama Surrounding Kelly Clarkson's Makeup On American Idol

Kelly Clarkson didn't win "American Idol" for being like everyone else; she won for being herself. And she wasn't going to let one of the show's executive producers bully her into wearing makeup when she didn't want to. Now, Clarkson has previously gone makeup-free and anyone would agree that she's stunning. However, during a February 2024 episode of the "Smartless" podcast, the talk show host and mother-of-two revealed that she found herself in hot water while appearing on the talent show that skyrocketed her to fame because she didn't want to wear makeup while filming behind-the-scenes footage at the contestants' shared accommodation.

While Clarkson said she didn't have a problem with having her makeup done for her performances, she didn't feel the need to get glammed up in her downtime. "One producer in particular, high up, was not a fan of me just because I didn't play that game," Clarkson explained on the podcast, noting that the other girls that season enjoyed being in the makeup chair, but not her. "They would have to force me to sit there because I'm highly allergic [to] anything that gets near my eyes," she said. Still, Clarkson admitted that she and her makeup artist were close and that she respected the art form behind makeup.

In a 2017 interview with Variety, Clarkson also touched on her anti-makeup stance when filming shots in the "American Idol" home. "I'm not dolled up to hang out in my house ever," she said, adding that she "was such a night owl" on the show, while her roomies would wake up early to do yoga.

