Kate Middleton & Prince William's Kids Have The Cutest Nicknames

While there are secret nicknames royals have behind closed doors, several pet names have made their way into general public knowledge. These include monikers for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as their dad, Prince William, who is next in line to the throne.

Advertisement

In fact, the Prince of Wales once shared that he received his nickname, "Wombat," during a 1983 family trip to Australia when he was only 2 years old (via Town & Country). Wombats are local marsupials that live in southeastern Australia, and Princess Diana coined the nickname for her eldest son. "I just basically got called that, not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do, you know?" Prince William said, also noting that the epithet has been a part of his life ever since.

Keeping the nickname trend alive, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have given each of their three children special pet names. One nickname is inspired by fruit, while another comes from a French term, and a third includes an animal reference.

Advertisement