Kate Middleton & Prince William's Kids Have The Cutest Nicknames
While there are secret nicknames royals have behind closed doors, several pet names have made their way into general public knowledge. These include monikers for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as their dad, Prince William, who is next in line to the throne.
In fact, the Prince of Wales once shared that he received his nickname, "Wombat," during a 1983 family trip to Australia when he was only 2 years old (via Town & Country). Wombats are local marsupials that live in southeastern Australia, and Princess Diana coined the nickname for her eldest son. "I just basically got called that, not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do, you know?" Prince William said, also noting that the epithet has been a part of his life ever since.
Keeping the nickname trend alive, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have given each of their three children special pet names. One nickname is inspired by fruit, while another comes from a French term, and a third includes an animal reference.
Prince George and Prince Louis' nicknames vastly differ
He may be one of the most powerful royal children in the world, but to his parents, Prince George is simply "Little Grape," or the variant, "our little grape." Robert Jobson, a British journalist and author, explained the origin behind George's earliest nickname in his book, "The New Royal Family." According to Jobson, Prince William and Kate Middleton had the moniker picked out for their son before he even arrived.
George was born in 2013, so as he's grown he's collected a new nickname with variations. The royal child also has a second nickname his friends call him, which is either "P.G. Tips" or simply just "Tips." The P.G. part stands for Prince George, but PG Tips is also the name of a beloved tea brand in Britain.
Meanwhile, George's younger brother Prince Louis has a more traditional nickname, and it's a play on the words of his real name: Lou Bugs. The Princess of Wales could be heard calling her youngest child this at the beginning of the video announcing she'd completed her cancer treatment, and it sounds even more precious in Middleton's British accent.
Princess Charlotte's parents have separate nicknames for her
As with their sons, Prince William and Kate Middleton have adorable nicknames for their daughter. Princess Charlotte is called "Lottie" by her mother, and "Mignonette" by her father. The origin of Lottie most likely stems from shortening Charlotte's name, such as when people call someone named Matthew "Matt," but where did the other name come from?
While mignonette is a type of sauce, it's also a French word that means "cute little thing" or "dainty." What an adorable nickname for Prince William to call his daughter! According to TheBump, some parents have actually named their child Mignonette, which was more popular in the early 1900s than it is today. Moreover, Middleton has also been heard to call Charlotte "Poppet".
As with George, Charlotte's friends at school have their own nickname for the princess: Lottie Wales. Considering how her royal title is Princess Charlotte of Wales, the epithet fits the royal girl perfectly.