The Most Powerful Royal Children In The World
When it comes to pop culture, royal families have a significant role to play. After all, monarchies have existed since time immemorial and have been adopted by many different cultures. In most cases, monarchical powers are passed down from one family member to another, ensuring that a single bloodline maintains power for as long as possible. Therefore, when a new regal is born, they tend to capture public attention. These days, it's commonplace for fans and the media to obsessively follow the lives of royal children — and that makes sense when you consider that these blue-blooded youths are the future movers and shakers of the world.
Of course, not all monarchies are created equal. Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Brunei, practice absolute monarchies wherein the king or queen maintains total control over the country's affairs. On the other hand are constitutional monarchies — such as Britain, Belgium, and Jordan — where the royal family has significantly less power. Still, regardless of a country's political structure, royal family members tend to have the world at their fingertips — and this is especially true in the case of royal children. From inherited wealth to a ready-made celebrity status, being born into royalty comes with plenty of perks. That said, let's meet some of the world's most powerful royal kiddos.
Prince George of the United Kingdom
First up on our list is Prince George of the United Kingdom. Born in 2013, this royal child is already an international powerhouse. Young George is currently second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William. When he eventually inherits the crown, Prince George will become the leader of one of the world's most powerful nations. As outlined by the British constitution, George won't have executive authority over the country when he becomes king; however, he will have the power to appoint a prime minister and oversee parliament. With so many responsibilities looming in his future, George's childhood is far from typical. In fact, the mini royal already has a laundry list of rules that he must follow.
Not only is George the English king-to-be, but he's also fabulously wealthy. Since money is power, it's safe to say that this young royal is a force to be reckoned with. Per the Economic Times, Prince George owns around 133,000 acres of land, which was gifted to him at birth. As he grows older, his wealth will continue to swell. When George eventually ascends the throne, he'll have dibs on the family fortune, which includes a lavish real estate portfolio, priceless jewels, and extravagant fine art. Best of all, British law allows him to skip out on paying an inheritance tax for these items.
Princess Estelle of Sweden
Up next is Princess Estelle, the future Queen of Sweden. This young royal is second in line for the Swedish throne following her mother, Crown Princess Victoria. Princess Estelle is growing up fast, but she's spent her entire life preparing for her future role as queen. At age 5, the youngster participated in a national campaign aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles among children. In a video (per People), little Estelle could be seen showing off her athletic prowess by doing somersaults with her dad, Prince Daniel. The commercial was a hit with the Swedish public and marked one of Estelle's earliest acts of public service.
In Sweden, legislative authority belongs to parliament and elected officials; therefore, Estelle will have no formal power over the country's affairs when she becomes queen. However, despite her lack of political influence, Estelle will have other means of accumulating power. For starters, the future Queen of Sweden will one day have access to her family's riches, which total around $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Moreover, Princess Estelle will be an important diplomatic figure in Sweden and beyond. Although she's still a teen, this future queen seems destined for success based on the overall popularity of the Swedish royals. In 2016, a Statista poll found that 74% of Stockholm said they supported the royal family.
Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, the Dragon Prince of Bhutan
Sandwiched between the borders of India and China lies the small country of Bhutan. This nation has several claims to fame — for starters, Bhutan is known for its stunning Himalayan landscapes and tranquil Buddhist monasteries. The nation is also home to a beloved royal family known as the Wangchuck Dynasty. In 2016, the King and Queen of Bhutan welcomed their first child, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, also known as the Dragon Prince of Bhutan. Although he's just a child, the Dragon Prince is first in the royal succession line, and he's also quite powerful.
While Bhutan itself is a modest country, it enjoys close diplomatic relations and military support from India. The country is also a member of the United Nations, meaning that it's backed and supported by some of the world's most powerful countries. As a constitutional monarchy, Bhutan's royal family does not have executive or legislative control over the country; however, the regals do serve as an important symbol of national identity.
Not only is Jigme Namgyel the future ruler of Bhutan, but he's also a global celebrity. On his first birthday, the chubby-cheeked prince starred in his own calendar, which was available internationally. On his mother's Instagram page, snapshots of the Dragon Prince and his younger siblings garner thousands of likes from fans across the world.
Prince Jacques of Monaco
Prince Jacques of Monaco is a rising royal superstar with an impressive claim to power. Born in 2014, this royal youngster is next in line to serve as the Crown Prince of Monaco. Although he's still a child, Jacques is already preparing for his future leadership role. The young prince shares his royal status with his twin sister, Princess Gabriella — however, due to a law that favors male heirs, Gabriella is ineligible to obtain the crown.
In addition to his royal pedigree, Jacques is also a global celebrity. His father, Prince Albert II, is the son of Prince Rainier III and American movie star Grace Kelly. Albert married Jacque's mother Princess Charlene in 2011 and their marriage has since become a tabloid sensation. With so much attention on his family, Jacques has been navigating the spotlight his entire life. When he eventually becomes crown prince, the pint-sized royal will inherit a nation that is quite mighty for its size.
Monaco is a European city-state nestled on the Mediterranean coast. The country boasts around 38,000 inhabitants and occupies just 0.76 square miles. Despite its tiny size, though, Monaco harbors an eye-popping amount of wealth. As noted by Business Insider, some 32% of Monaco's residents are millionaires. When Prince Jacques ascends the throne, he will have significant executive power and will also carry out foreign policy on Monaco's behalf.
Prince Charles of Luxembourg
Prince Charles of Luxembourg may be a small child, but what he lacks in age he certainly makes up for in power. This mini royal was born in May 2020 and is third in line for the throne behind his father, Prince Guillaume. When Charles eventually ascends to power, he'll become the leader of an incredibly prosperous country. Luxembourg is located in Northwestern Europe and shares a border with France, Belgium, and Germany. This country is quite small, clocking in at just 998 square miles. However, despite its humble size, Luxembourg is a hub for banking and tech industries, and as such, it's an economic powerhouse. In addition to its wealth, Luxembourg maintains strong diplomatic relations with other European nations.
In Luxembourg, the monarch is known as the Grand Duke. When little Prince Charles eventually carries this title, he will have moderate political power within Luxembourg — as noted in the nation's constitution, the Grand Duke has the authority to appoint government officials, declare war, and enact legislation.
Apart from his future administrative powers, Charles has a pretty significant fan base. The Luxembourg royal family maintains an Instagram account where they share updates about Charles and his younger brother, Prince François. What's more, there are numerous online fan pages devoted to the tiny prince.
Princess Charlotte of the United Kingdom
Our next small-but-mighty royal is Princess Charlotte of the United Kingdom. This youngster is the middle child of Prince William and Princess Catherine. As of this writing, Charlotte is third in the succession line behind her brother, Prince George — however, if George has any future children, they'll surpass Charlotte in line and subsequently bump her further down. Due to this arrangement, it's likely that Charlotte will never obtain the crown. However, future queen or not, this young royal is incredibly powerful thanks to her celebrity status. Charlotte has been setting trends and shaping the fashion marketplace since she was a baby. In fact, Princess Charlotte's influence is so strong that when she wears a particular brand in public, demand for that label tends to skyrocket. This phenomenon has been dubbed the "Princess Charlotte effect."
In January 2024, OutdoorToys reported Princess Charlotte's net worth to be around $5 billion based on the value of her inheritance and her impact on the U.K.'s economy. The publication noted that she is the wealthiest child on Earth with a higher net worth than both of her brothers. In addition to beating out her siblings, Charlotte's net worth soars above that of other child celebrities like North West and Blue Ivy Carter. Based on her net worth alone, Charlotte is easily one of the world's most powerful royal kids.
Infanta Sofía of Spain
Infanta Sofía of Spain is currently second in line for the Spanish throne behind her older sister, Leonor, Princess of Asturias. Due to her position in the succession line, it's unlikely that Sofía will ever become queen — however, this hasn't stopped the young royal from having a significant influence on Spanish society. Sofía's mother Queen Letizia was a commoner before marrying into the royal ranks. Thanks to her unique background, Letizia has been credited with modernizing the monarchy by upending some of the old royal traditions. For example, the queen made headlines in 2018 when she subverted royal protocol by choosing not to bless herself at a religious event. And just like her mother, Sofía seems destined to become a royal rule-bender.
At age 10, Sofía defied royal tradition by taking her first communion with her classmates instead of doing so at home. This act of rebellion led many to speculate that the young royal will continue pushing the boundaries of royal protocol as she gets older. Since she's already a national celebrity, Infanta Sofía has the power to become a symbol of progress within the Spanish monarchy. If she continues to challenge royal tradition, Sofía could have a groundbreaking impact on how the Spanish royal family is perceived, both within Spain and on the global stage.
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark
Up next we have a two-fer: Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark. These young royals were born in 2011. They have two older siblings: Crown Prince Christian, heir to the Danish throne, and Princess Isabella, who is second in line. Accordingly, Vincent and Josephine are third and fourth in line for the throne. Although they're a few notches down the succession line, Vincent and Josephine are powerful figures within Danish society. In an interview with Mamamia, royal expert Lars Hovbakke Sørensen explained that the twins are attending "king lessons" alongside their siblings to prepare them for future leadership roles.
Not only are they up-and-coming public servants, but the twins are also international superstars. Throughout the years, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have garnered countless headlines about their fashion choices and daily lives. According to Danish History professor Jes Fabricius Moller, Vincent and Josephine will become even more influential with age — and although they will probably never bear the burden of the crown, the twins are inextricably tied to their royal status. "They will have freedom to a much higher degree than their father," Moller told Adelaide Now (via Women's Weekly). "They can have many different and unusual careers, but they cannot do anything considered immoral ... because what they do in the public eye, will reflect back on the entire royal family."