The Most Powerful Royal Children In The World

When it comes to pop culture, royal families have a significant role to play. After all, monarchies have existed since time immemorial and have been adopted by many different cultures. In most cases, monarchical powers are passed down from one family member to another, ensuring that a single bloodline maintains power for as long as possible. Therefore, when a new regal is born, they tend to capture public attention. These days, it's commonplace for fans and the media to obsessively follow the lives of royal children — and that makes sense when you consider that these blue-blooded youths are the future movers and shakers of the world.

Of course, not all monarchies are created equal. Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Brunei, practice absolute monarchies wherein the king or queen maintains total control over the country's affairs. On the other hand are constitutional monarchies — such as Britain, Belgium, and Jordan — where the royal family has significantly less power. Still, regardless of a country's political structure, royal family members tend to have the world at their fingertips — and this is especially true in the case of royal children. From inherited wealth to a ready-made celebrity status, being born into royalty comes with plenty of perks. That said, let's meet some of the world's most powerful royal kiddos.

