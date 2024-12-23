Trump Seemingly Confirms The 'President Elon' Jokes Are Getting Under His Skin

Elon Musk is quickly becoming a formidable figure in politics — and that's got to be a blow to Donald Trump's ego. Though the president-elect has appointed Musk part of an unofficial advisory team on budget oversight, the SpaceX founder has extended his reach even before his boss takes office. In just the few weeks' time following the election, Musk has met or spoken to a number of international leaders, leading to concern he might have a say on foreign policy. He was instrumental in killing a bipartisan Congressional spending bill and replacing it with a trimmed-down version (which also got rejected by the House). This sudden influence has led many to wonder just who's in charge. Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee recently told CNN (seen here on X, formerly Twitter): "It appears that Elon Musk is trying to take the role as an unelected president. And in fact, Donald Trump, it appears, is following his orders."

Advertisement

Trump may not be sick of Musk, but he may be sick of being called his puppet. After spending the last four years declaring that he was the only one who could "save America," all the "#PresidentMusk" hashtags are undermining his message. Trump let his feelings slip out in a joke he cracked at the December 22 session of AmericaFest, a gathering of young conservatives. Calling the rumors just the latest in the series of "hoaxes" spread by the media, Trump said (via CNN), "The new one is 'President Trump has ceded the presidency to Elon Musk.' ... No, he's not going to be president, that I can tell you. And I'm safe, you know why? He can't be — he wasn't born in this country."