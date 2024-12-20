Elon Musk's Growing Power In Politics Is Sure To Hit Trump's Ego Where It Hurts

Donald Trump made a TV appearance asserting that he was the one giving Elon Musk permission to get involved in the Congressional bill. "I told him that if he agrees with me, that he could put out a statement," Trump explained to NBC News.

Even so, the nickname "President Musk" could cause some friction. In addition to lawmakers, this label is gaining traction on social media. Some are questioning if it could ultimately end their friendship, and Musk's reported feud with a Trump aide isn't helping matters. "If Trump has to hear the phrase 'President Musk and Vice President Trump' every day for the next month, he might crash out and fire Elon," one person predicted on X.

However, Trump doesn't appear to be sick of Musk yet, and there are reportedly some topics they're able to approach with conviviality. On December 19, 2024, Senator Rand Paul suggested that Musk could potentially become the next Speaker of the House. Although such a move would be unprecedented, the speaker doesn't have to be an elected member of Congress. Still, Musk and Trump don't appear to take this idea seriously. On X, Rachel Scott, an ABC Congressional Correspondent, detailed a conversation between herself, Musk, and Trump: "That's funny. Do you want to be Speaker of the House?" Trump asked. Musk laughed in response, "Should I be?" It seems Musk is looking to take direction from Trump and is perhaps trying not to overstep and threaten their relationship.

