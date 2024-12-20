Elon Musk's Growing Power In Politics Is Sure To Hit Trump's Ego Where It Hurts
Elon Musk and Donald Trump's relationship has quickly accelerated. Since touting his support for Trump in the summer of 2024, Musk has spent so much time with Trump that CNN's Gloria Borger nicknamed him "first buddy" -– a moniker Musk has wholeheartedly embraced (via CNN). While it may sound endearing, signs are emerging that Musk is exercising a lot of influence, something that Trump could find irksome. Musk has given himself the cringey title of "Volunteer IT Consultant" on X, formerly Twitter, but he appears to be going after a bigger role in the administration. On December 18, 2024, Musk tweeted his disapproval regarding a congressional bill involving governmental funding. Later that day, Vice President-Elect JD Vance tweeted a post on his and Trump's behalf, expressing their dissatisfaction with the legislation. Ultimately, the bill was revised and subsequently rejected by the House. If lawmakers can't reach a consensus, it will trigger a government shutdown. Beyond those concerns, Musk's actions caused some to question whether he needs a new nickname. Speaking to CBS News, Rep. Rosa DeLauro dubbed him "an outside influence who believes ... he is President Musk."
To preserve Trump's ego, his transition team issued a statement in an effort to clarify his role in the legislative debacle. "As soon as President Trump released his official stance on the CR, Republicans on Capitol Hill echoed his point of view," Karoline Leavitt informed Business Insider. "President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop."
Trump and Musk's bond isn't broken yet
Donald Trump made a TV appearance asserting that he was the one giving Elon Musk permission to get involved in the Congressional bill. "I told him that if he agrees with me, that he could put out a statement," Trump explained to NBC News.
Even so, the nickname "President Musk" could cause some friction. In addition to lawmakers, this label is gaining traction on social media. Some are questioning if it could ultimately end their friendship, and Musk's reported feud with a Trump aide isn't helping matters. "If Trump has to hear the phrase 'President Musk and Vice President Trump' every day for the next month, he might crash out and fire Elon," one person predicted on X.
However, Trump doesn't appear to be sick of Musk yet, and there are reportedly some topics they're able to approach with conviviality. On December 19, 2024, Senator Rand Paul suggested that Musk could potentially become the next Speaker of the House. Although such a move would be unprecedented, the speaker doesn't have to be an elected member of Congress. Still, Musk and Trump don't appear to take this idea seriously. On X, Rachel Scott, an ABC Congressional Correspondent, detailed a conversation between herself, Musk, and Trump: "That's funny. Do you want to be Speaker of the House?" Trump asked. Musk laughed in response, "Should I be?" It seems Musk is looking to take direction from Trump and is perhaps trying not to overstep and threaten their relationship.