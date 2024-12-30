Why RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kick Kennedy Ditched Her Acting Career (& What She's Doing Now)

The last name Kennedy is often associated with politics, and for good reason. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ran for President of the United States in 2024, hoping to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, Robert F. Kennedy, who also ran for president. Likewise his uncle, John F. Kennedy, was the 35th president. While RFK Jr. ultimately bowed out of the election, his support of Donald Trump, who eventually won, was rewarded with a nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services. His daughter, on the other hand, has shown zero interest in becoming a political leader.

Advertisement

Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy was born in 1988, and grew up in the shadows of the wider Kennedy clan, and their many family tragedies and triumphs. While she shares her dad's passion for nature and the environment, the similarities end there. In college, Kick studied history at Stanford, and made her small-screen acting debut with a bit part in the hit HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm." It was the beginning of her Hollywood career, which she pursued after graduation. Kick's ambitions led to guest spots on "The Newsroom" and "Gossip Girl" and roles in the movies "Haven's Point," and "Teacher of the Year."

But her acting career stalled out in 2014, and Kick seems to have, well, kicked it to the wayside in the time since. Moreover, the ambitious young woman admitted to Town & Country magazine, in a 2012 interview, that she did have some reservations about becoming a thing in Hollywood, explaining, "I was born with a sticker — a name — that has made me totally uninterested in the fame factor of success. I see all my actor friends really going for it in that way because it's such a big part of the job, but it kind of turns me off."

Advertisement