Signs Ben Affleck Has Moved On From His Jennifer Lopez Split
Ben Affleck is no stranger to headlines, but his post-divorce public appearances have sparked a different kind of buzz. Over the past few years, Affleck has become a meme for his long, unhappy face in paparazzi shots. However, on November 14, 2024, the actor surprised everyone during an outing in New York City, showing off a more cheerful and animated side (via Daily Mail). Sporting a sharp blue suit, Affleck was all smiles as he signed autographs and spoke with other conference attendees.
This shift in demeanor comes just a few months after Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing, which confirmed that Bennifer was phony for longer than we suspected. Could this lighter attitude signal that Affleck is moving on? As it turns out, this isn't the first hint the "Gone Girl" star has dropped. With a renewed focus on work and family, Affleck seems to be embracing a new chapter in life.
Ben Affleck is focusing on work
Since his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has made work his primary focus. A source revealed to People in October 2024 that Affleck has "never looked back" since moving out of the home he shared with Lopez, adding that he's "very focused on work and his kids." Two months after his split, he was spotted back at work on a film set in Los Angeles, though the specific production wasn't identified (via People). One insider noted that Affleck "thrives when he's busy and he's been working nonstop." He wrapped up production of "The Accountant 2" amid his divorce and is set to star in a Netflix thriller, "RIP", with long-time friend Matt Damon. This is just one of the many films they are producing under their Artists Equity banner.
Beyond acting, Affleck has also been making waves with his insights into the film industry and its future. On November 13, 2024, he shared his thoughts on the role of AI in filmmaking during CNBC's "Delivering Alpha 2024" summit (via Newsweek). Affleck remarked how "[m]ovies will be one of the last things [...] to be replaced by AI." He explained that while "AI can write you an excellent imitative verse that sounds Elizabethan, it cannot write you Shakespeare." Affleck didn't entirely dismiss the technology, though, highlighting its potential to reduce costs and lower the barrier to entry in filmmaking. In Affleck's view, this "will allow for more voices to be heard," adding that it will "make it easier for the people that want to make Good Will Huntings to go out and make it." His nuanced take quickly went viral on social media, sparking a widespread reaction. By channeling his energy into filmmaking, Affleck seems to have embraced a productive new chapter rather than dwelling on the divorce.
Ben Affleck may be ready to date again
Following his divorce, there have been lots of rumors about the next chapter in Ben Affleck's love life. For example, speculation about a budding relationship with Kick Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s daughter, made headlines in August 2024 but was never confirmed. However, insiders hint that Affleck might be ready to dive into the dating pool again, albeit with some caution. According to a Daily Mail source, "Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again."
However, this time around, Affleck is prioritizing his sobriety above all else. "He only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery," the source explained. "These past two years have been tough for Ben, and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything." Affleck's willingness to date suggests he's moving on from Jennifer Lopez, and his clear boundaries reveal a deeper focus on personal growth. By ensuring that his potential partners align with his values, Affleck is not only protecting his recovery but also setting the stage for a healthy relationship in the future.
He is still maintaining a cordial relationship with J.Lo
Despite the ups and downs of their relationship, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have managed to remain on good terms following their divorce. A source told Newsweek that "things are still amicable," adding that the pair still communicate for the sake of their children. Another insider noted that the former couple was "very involved when it comes to the kids," emphasizing their dedication to still being in their step-children's lives. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that the children always "got along and had fun together" (via People). Even after the breakup, Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet maintains a strong bond with Lopez's family. The source also hinted that the family may even spend the 2024 holiday season together.
Signs of this maturity were evident early on, as both stars prioritized their family over personal grievances. For example, the former couple reunited at a back-to-school event in Los Angeles, appearing "totally cool with each other and very cordial" (via Daily Mail). Their ability to come together post-divorce underscores Affleck and Lopez's priorities, as they are focused on their children's happiness instead of fighting about their relationship.
Affleck has also offered professional praise for J.Lo
Despite their divorce, Affleck has publicly celebrated Jennifer Lopez's talent. She plays a leading role in the film, "Unstoppable," which Affleck co-produced with Matt Damon under Artists Equity. The film is about the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg, who defied the odds to become a collegiate wrestling champion. Lopez plays Judy Robles, Anthony's determined mother, who empowers him to chase his dreams. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, where Lopez flaunted her sexy style on the red carpet.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck praised the film's cast and crew and specifically noted that "Jennifer is spectacular" in the movie. Despite their challenges, they seem to have maintained a professional working relationship as producer and actor. The film's director, William Goldenberg, also clarified that everyone was really focused on the creative process, saying, "It's always been about the movie" (via E! News).
Affleck's ability to maintain his professionalism during personal challenges is a testament to his growth. This mature approach reflects his resilience in navigating post-divorce life and his focus on growing his cinematic legacy. As rumors about Affleck's love life continue to make headlines, fans are eager to see who he takes the leap with next. For now, we'll have to wait and watch as Affleck embraces this next chapter of his life.