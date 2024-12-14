Signs Ben Affleck Has Moved On From His Jennifer Lopez Split

Since his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has made work his primary focus. A source revealed to People in October 2024 that Affleck has "never looked back" since moving out of the home he shared with Lopez, adding that he's "very focused on work and his kids." Two months after his split, he was spotted back at work on a film set in Los Angeles, though the specific production wasn't identified (via People). One insider noted that Affleck "thrives when he's busy and he's been working nonstop." He wrapped up production of "The Accountant 2" amid his divorce and is set to star in a Netflix thriller, "RIP", with long-time friend Matt Damon. This is just one of the many films they are producing under their Artists Equity banner.

Beyond acting, Affleck has also been making waves with his insights into the film industry and its future. On November 13, 2024, he shared his thoughts on the role of AI in filmmaking during CNBC's "Delivering Alpha 2024" summit (via Newsweek). Affleck remarked how "[m]ovies will be one of the last things [...] to be replaced by AI." He explained that while "AI can write you an excellent imitative verse that sounds Elizabethan, it cannot write you Shakespeare." Affleck didn't entirely dismiss the technology, though, highlighting its potential to reduce costs and lower the barrier to entry in filmmaking. In Affleck's view, this "will allow for more voices to be heard," adding that it will "make it easier for the people that want to make Good Will Huntings to go out and make it." His nuanced take quickly went viral on social media, sparking a widespread reaction. By channeling his energy into filmmaking, Affleck seems to have embraced a productive new chapter rather than dwelling on the divorce.

