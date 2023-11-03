Meet Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 6 Kids

Born in 1994, Conor Kennedy, for the most part, has kept a low profile over the years. That said, Conor's short-lived romance Taylor Swift was anything but under the radar. According to Us Weekly, back in 2011, Swift became infatuated with the Kennedy family after tuning in to the year's "The Kennedys" miniseries, which chronicled the lives of the family's members. Soon, the singer began collecting memorabilia and doing extensive research on Kennedy history. Upon hearing about Swift's interest, Rory Kennedy reached out to see if she could get her hands on some concert tickets, and the two became quick friends. Rory invited Swift to spend the Fourth of July at the Kennedy compound, which is where she met Conor.

By July of 2012, Swift and Conor were photographed together while spending time in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, and could be frequently spotted in the town throughout the rest of that month. The duo were even caught displaying some PDA. "Conor put his arm around Taylor and they kissed behind the boat shed," one source told Us Weekly. The news outlet went on to confirm that the pair were "officially dating" by August, after which Swift purchased a home near the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

The Swift/Kennedy pairing fizzled by the fall. And yes, there seems to be at least one song that was inspired by their time together: Many fans believe Swift's track "Begin Again" is about moving on with Conor in the wake of her split from Jake Gyllenhaal.