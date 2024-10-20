The Lavish Life Of Robin Roberts
They say that good things always come to those who work hard and persevere, and so much is true for broadcaster and journalist Robin Roberts. Yes, despite her heartbreaking life story, the star has been able to make a name for herself in the industry, and has served as one of the nation's most treasured morning show hosts for the last 20 years. "It wasn't on my white board as a kid, being a co anchor on a morning show like this. I can remember my knees knocking that first day, working with the Diane Sawyer and the Charlie Gibson," Roberts told Harper's Bazaar. "I still get goosebumps saying 'Good morning, America,' knowing that I'm setting the tone for the day for so many people, and the responsibility that goes with that, and the privilege that goes with that."
Though Robin Roberts can always be seen with a smile on her face, reporting on the latest news is some serious work. Fortunately, her success has allowed Roberts to acquire a rather luxurious lifestyle, one which not only permits the star to indulge in some much needed R&R, but to live the beautiful life that she so deserves. From sailing around tropical islands to celebrating major milestones in the most glamorous of ways, here's a closer look at the lavish life of Robin Roberts.
Her NYC penthouse has the most stunning skyline view
Spending five days a week filming "Good Morning America" in none other than Times Square, it's no surprise that Robin Roberts found herself a place to call home in New York City. Located on the Upper West Side, the star's luxury abode provides the most iconic views, as well as maximum privacy and relaxation when Roberts is no longer on the clock. Though she rarely shares photos inside her $2.5 million penthouse, the glimpses we've been able to catch have been nothing short of jaw dropping.
Featuring modern shapes and silhouettes paired with bright and sophisticated colors, Roberts' penthouse exudes just as much elegance as she does. Yet among the white walls, plush furniture, and clean marble countertops, perhaps the most impressive features within her apartment are her floor-to-ceiling windows. In a post made to her rescue pup's Instagram, yes, he is quite popular on the platform, fans were given a peek at the large glass panels that almost fully cover one of the apartment's walls. So, no matter the time of day or weather, the famous Manhattan skyline is always on full display, bringing that legendary New York City charm to the overall space. The only downside, however, are windy days in Manhattan, which Roberts has previously talked about on an episode of GMA. "The perils of living in a penthouse," the broadcaster joked with her co-stars, though that seems like a problem that many wouldn't mind having.
Her wedding was held at her $410K Connecticut home
In addition to her New York City penthouse, Robin Roberts owns a home in Connecticut; a gorgeous country-style residence which she now shares with her wife Amber Laign. The 3,396-square-foot abode features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, as well as a number of special spaces designed for ultimate relaxation. One of the best places to unwind within the broadcaster's home has to be her conservatory, a room which features a plush, gray couch and a fluffy, cream-colored rug. Not only that, but the expansive windows allow for the room to be filled with natural light, bringing a very soothing ambiance to the overall space.
Out in the yard is where Roberts can really channel her inner zen, as the property is made almost completely private thanks to a number of trees and landscaping. When the weather is hot, the broadcaster can take a dip in her luxurious pool, which includes gorgeous stone steps as well as a waterfall. Then, when looking to escape the sun, the garden area is the perfect place to indulge in a siesta, as the space features a comfy hammock, perfect for two, of course.
Though the star shelled out $410K to acquire such a space, the memories she has made over the last 30 years are absolutely priceless. In fact, Robin Roberts and Amber Laign exchanged their nuptials in the backyard of her Connecticut home, for the tranquil setting served as the perfect backdrop for such a special and intimate moment.
She had two bachelorette parties, one of which was held on national TV
For those of you who tuned into "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023, you may have noticed that the set looked a little more...tropical than usual. "We have decked out our set for Robin and Amber's bachelorette party," co-anchor Lara Spencer explained to the camera, as she stood surrounded by palm trees and a Florida-esque backdrop (via People). This would be the first bachelorette celebration for Robin Roberts, and the stars of GMA were sure to make the surprise as special as possible. Not only was the set made to mimic Key West, a favorite destination of the soon-to-be-wed couple, but the audience was filled with Roberts' and Laign's closest family and friends, making it a very personal event, though it would later be seen by millions.
Just a few days later, Robin Roberts set sail to enjoy her second bachelorette, which was held on a magnificent yacht with her #bridetribe. The star enjoyed a weekend filled with sights, sounds, and dance moves, a celebration that was wildly different from that of her fiance's. "Admire how my sweet Amber chose a different location and vibe for her bachelorette weekend," Roberts captioned an Instagram story of Laign in a remote location. The broadcaster then posted a snap of herself lounging about the luxury vessel. "I'll give that chill vibe a try...," she wrote.
Her wedding dress was custom made
September 8, 2023 marked a huge milestone in Robin Roberts' relationship with Amber Laign, as the couple exchanged their "I do's" with a stunning and rustic wedding. However, as gorgeous as the venue was, nothing could outshine the leading ladies of the evening, and the two looked absolutely radiant in their custom wedding gowns.
Working with designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka, a favorite duo of Robin Roberts, the star and her partner were able to create the elegant dresses of their dreams. Not only that, but each garment reflected the unique style and personality of each woman, making the six-month design process both a necessary and admirable one. "They're so, so different," Badgley explained to People when asked about the two brides. "Robin, she's so statuesque with that incredible figure, and she's like the Empire State Building...We knew from the get-go what the dress was going to be."
In the end, Roberts absolutely turned heads in a simple and sleek gown, which featured a silver, jeweled neckline and racer style silhouette. Perhaps the best part of the design, however, was the impeccable fit, a detail which Badgley and Mischka were sure to nail given the simplicity of the dress. "I think it's hard to do a gown that's so simple because it's got to be so, so perfect, but anything that's really simple on [Roberts] is very powerful just because it's just so clean and stoic on her," Badgley shared.
Her 18k gold wedding ring? Also custom
In addition to her custom wedding dress, Robin Roberts' wedding band was also custom made, and designed to perfectly match the band of partner Amber Laign. The 18K gold jewelry piece features an array of stunning stones, including graduated marquise, rich sapphire, golden topaz, and round-cut diamonds.
Both rings were designed by Harry Mizrahi from Louis Martin Jewelers in New York, who was more than happy to create two pieces with such a special significance. Not only was each stone chosen to represent a different element within the pair's marriage, diamonds symbolizing commitment and golden topaz and blue sapphires being a nod to Robin and Amber's birthstones, but making the rings match was a way to show that the pair was and is a perfect fit for one another. "Crafting these rings was more than just design — it was about capturing their unique love story," Mizrahi explained to People. "Robin and Amber's energy was something we rarely experience. They were filled with love, laughter and heart, and we couldn't be happier to play a role in their love story."
She enjoyed two luxury honeymoon vacations
After enjoying two bachelorette celebrations, it only seemed right to continue the trend, so Robin Roberts and her wife booked themselves two honeymoon vacations. Though the first destination was revealed almost immediately, a trip to the island of Curacao, the second destination was kept under wraps and only referred to as "Honeymoon #2." Yet fans and followers were still left drooling over the tropical views and vibes, as Roberts made sure to share a number of images throughout both vacations.
The pair set off for the first part of their honeymoon just a week after their wedding, soaking up some much needed sunshine in the beautiful Dutch Caribbean. A video posted to Robin Roberts' Instagram on September 17, 2023 showed fans just how breathtaking the views really were, as the duo wiggled their toes in the sand amid the bright, blue water.
Only a couple months later, Roberts and Laign set off for "Honeymoon #2," escaping the chilly New York climate to enjoy a much warmer one. Though it was not revealed exactly where the duo was at the time, photos posted to Roberts' Instagram showed a jungle-like oasis, one post in particular showcasing the couple in a pool surrounded by lush vegetation and blue skies. "Wanting to go wherever that is for our 30th anniversary....looks amazing," one fan commented. "What a beautiful, serene picture. I'm so happy for you two," another wrote.
She wore a belt worth nearly $1K
On June 21, 2023, Robin Roberts took to Instagram with a very glam look, one which had her fans and followers talking in the comments. "Grateful for my fabu stylist @diandretristan," the morning show host captioned the post, which was followed by a complete breakdown of her outfit details.
Rocking a sleek, gray Michael Kors suit, complete with a sparkly jacket, Robin Roberts looked nothing short of fashionable while posing for a mirror selfie. The broadcaster paired the ultimate neutral fit with David Yurman jewels and a Hermes belt, an accessory which cost a whopping $900. Though fans of Roberts are always praising her for her sophisticated style, they went particularly wild for this very look and were sure to let the star know. "Robin, as if you couldn't shine brighter — you turn up the glow. You illuminate every room you step into," one follower shared underneath the post. "You have the baddest glam fam around! You are always very well styled," another wrote, and we could not agree more.
She rocked a pair of $800 kicks
An interview with one of country music's biggest stars means rocking an outfit that is just as iconic, and this much was true for Robin Roberts when she visited Dollywood on May 12, 2021. Yes, the broadcaster spoke with the illustrious Dolly Parton on a special episode of "Good Morning America," all while rocking a look that was very reminiscent of the '90s.
Pulling off the monochrome fashion trend like a pro, Roberts accessorized her all-black fit with the Elyse shoes by Stella McCartney. Selling for $835, the Oxford-style kicks feature a platform wedge, faux leather, and neutral color blocking, all elements which contribute to the footwear's cool and nostalgic vibe.
Following her interview with Parton, Roberts posted a video clip to Instagram, where she toured the grounds of the famous Nashville amusement park and all that it has to offer. However, despite the colorful attractions and daring rides that the star showcased, fans couldn't help but notice her snazzy sneakers, and were sure to leave their questions and compliments in the comment section below. "I love your shoes. Please tell me where to find them other than your feet," one fan joked.
She enjoyed a yacht trip with her GMA family
Working on "Good Morning America" has been an absolute dream come true for Robin Roberts, but as we mentioned earlier, filming five days a week can be quite exhausting for both the broadcaster and her team. So, when the stars of the popular morning show were invited on a yacht trip to Turks and Caicos, it's safe to say that Roberts was more than ready to pack her bags and set sail.
In a photo posted to her Instagram on June 3, 2023, Roberts can be seen relaxing on the luxury vessel alongside co-anchors Sam Champion and Gio Benitez. The trip, which was arranged by Benitez's husband, also included a stay at a swanky villa by The Shore Club, a space which treated its guests to a heated pool, private butler, and a quiet courtyard. "Much appreciated break started with fabu time at @taylorswift concert," Roberts began to caption the photo of the smiling group. "Then our happy place, Key West...followed by trip with #travelsquad to #turksandcaicos....Spectacular in every way imaginable!" In addition to afternoon cruises, both Roberts and her team were also treated to a handful of evening trips, which allowed the group to experience the sunset like never before. From mornings spent at the spa to nights spent indulging in sumptuous food, it's no wonder such a trip became one for the memory books. "Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened," Roberts finished her caption.
She interviewed some of the biggest stars at the Emmy's
Though she was not nominated for an Emmy on September 15, 2024, Robin Roberts lived out the dream of so many by attending the famous award show. However, the broadcaster did so much more than just show up in a gorgeous gown, but rather served as the host of "On the Red Carpet: Live at the Emmys" alongside her colleague Will Reeve. "We are the appetizers to the main course, which is the 76th annual Emmy Awards," Roberts said in an Instagram story posted the day before.
Wearing a sequined, halter-neck style dress in a stunning midnight blue color, Roberts spoke to some of the year's biggest actors in television. Names such as Sheryl Ralph, Ayo Edebiri, and Liza Colon Zayas were just a few of the many interviewed, but this wasn't the only opportunity Roberts had to speak with some pretty major stars. Just a couple days prior, on September 13th, 2024, the news anchor hosted "The 76th Emmys®: A Night of Firsts." It was during this primetime special that Roberts got the chance to speak with a handful of first time Emmy nominees, such as Lionel Boyce from "The Bear" and Lily Gladstone from "Under the Bridge." More momentous than that? Viewers got to witness a conversation between Roberts and the great Carol Burnett, as they discussed her long and successful television career of over 70 years.