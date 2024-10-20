They say that good things always come to those who work hard and persevere, and so much is true for broadcaster and journalist Robin Roberts. Yes, despite her heartbreaking life story, the star has been able to make a name for herself in the industry, and has served as one of the nation's most treasured morning show hosts for the last 20 years. "It wasn't on my white board as a kid, being a co anchor on a morning show like this. I can remember my knees knocking that first day, working with the Diane Sawyer and the Charlie Gibson," Roberts told Harper's Bazaar. "I still get goosebumps saying 'Good morning, America,' knowing that I'm setting the tone for the day for so many people, and the responsibility that goes with that, and the privilege that goes with that."

Advertisement

Though Robin Roberts can always be seen with a smile on her face, reporting on the latest news is some serious work. Fortunately, her success has allowed Roberts to acquire a rather luxurious lifestyle, one which not only permits the star to indulge in some much needed R&R, but to live the beautiful life that she so deserves. From sailing around tropical islands to celebrating major milestones in the most glamorous of ways, here's a closer look at the lavish life of Robin Roberts.