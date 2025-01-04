How Pamela Anderson's Son Brandon Thomas Lee Has Transformed His Mom's Career

Pamela Anderson has brought a lot of attention to herself thanks to her inspiring career resurgence. In her younger years, Anderson was categorized as a bombshell with more emphasis placed on her appearance than her skill. But this changed after the "Baywatch" actress took a long hiatus from the film industry to raise her kids. Anderson shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, the drummer for Motley Crüe. After Anderson's sons grew up, Brandon took a vested interest in rehabilitating his mother's career. Following in his mother's footsteps, Brandon has become both an actor and a producer while also overseeing his family's business affairs.

Advertisement

Brandon's eye for opportunity was what helped Anderson land her September 2024 project "The Last Showgirl," where she plays a veteran entertainer whose place of business shuts down after decades of work. The former model received overwhelming praise for her performance, which has helped her break out of the stereotype she once felt boxed into. The movie also helped Brandon's lifelong mission to ensure that the entire world knew how talented his mother really was. "The reason I got involved, other than for various business reasons — my personal mission was to give my mom the opportunities she gave me as a child," Brandon told Variety. "She would do anything for me. She showed up and was a very good mother. And at a certain point in your life, you become a protector."

Advertisement