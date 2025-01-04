How Pamela Anderson's Son Brandon Thomas Lee Has Transformed His Mom's Career
Pamela Anderson has brought a lot of attention to herself thanks to her inspiring career resurgence. In her younger years, Anderson was categorized as a bombshell with more emphasis placed on her appearance than her skill. But this changed after the "Baywatch" actress took a long hiatus from the film industry to raise her kids. Anderson shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, the drummer for Motley Crüe. After Anderson's sons grew up, Brandon took a vested interest in rehabilitating his mother's career. Following in his mother's footsteps, Brandon has become both an actor and a producer while also overseeing his family's business affairs.
Brandon's eye for opportunity was what helped Anderson land her September 2024 project "The Last Showgirl," where she plays a veteran entertainer whose place of business shuts down after decades of work. The former model received overwhelming praise for her performance, which has helped her break out of the stereotype she once felt boxed into. The movie also helped Brandon's lifelong mission to ensure that the entire world knew how talented his mother really was. "The reason I got involved, other than for various business reasons — my personal mission was to give my mom the opportunities she gave me as a child," Brandon told Variety. "She would do anything for me. She showed up and was a very good mother. And at a certain point in your life, you become a protector."
Pamela Anderson has the career she felt she should've had a long time ago
The "Baywatch" beauty doesn't just owe her career comeback to "The Last Showgirl." Back in 2022, Pamela Anderson made a bold career change when she made her Broadway debut in the musical "Chicago" as Roxie Hart. It was a role she was approached for more than a decade ago but she turned it down due to her obligations as a mother. However, she felt scoring the musical when she did couldn't have happened at a better time. Apart from that, Anderson also released her memoir, "Love, Pamela," to critical acclaim. She commanded the narrative over her life story even further with her Netflix documentary "Pamela, a Love Story."
It was a journey that all seemed to lead towards "The Last Showgirl," which Anderson considered the career peak she could've experienced years ago. Anderson told Variety, "And now it just it also feels very surreal, like I'm going to wake up and this isn't really happening, and then I'll be really pissed because I just I feel so blessed and fortunate that I get this opportunity and chance to kind of have this life that I've thought I could have a long time ago, and things get interrupted, life interrupted."