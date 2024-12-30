Tragic Moments For News Anchors In 2024

Despite the level of fame and the level of popularity that news anchors achieve, they are not exempt from experiencing heartbreak. That was true in 2024, as several notable presenters suffered through tragic moments, with some sadly losing their lives. CNN political commentator and GOP advisor Alice Stewart was one such case. She died on May 18, 2024, at the age of 58. Stewart had been with the network since 2016 and appeared on several programs, including "Anderson Cooper 360" and "CNN Tonight."

Stewart was found dead outside in a Virginia neighborhood that Saturday morning. She was a distance runner, and police didn't believe foul play was involved. In a staff email, CNN CEO Mark Thompson spoke highly of Stewart and her contributions to the network. "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss," he wrote.

Writer Olivia Nuzzi commented on the tragedy on X (formerly Twitter), calling Stewart an "angel" and saying she was lucky to have known her. "She was proof that people with wildly different beliefs could not only be civil but could love one another," Nuzzi wrote. And that wasn't the only tragic news anchor moment of the year.