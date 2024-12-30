Tragic Moments For News Anchors In 2024
Despite the level of fame and the level of popularity that news anchors achieve, they are not exempt from experiencing heartbreak. That was true in 2024, as several notable presenters suffered through tragic moments, with some sadly losing their lives. CNN political commentator and GOP advisor Alice Stewart was one such case. She died on May 18, 2024, at the age of 58. Stewart had been with the network since 2016 and appeared on several programs, including "Anderson Cooper 360" and "CNN Tonight."
Stewart was found dead outside in a Virginia neighborhood that Saturday morning. She was a distance runner, and police didn't believe foul play was involved. In a staff email, CNN CEO Mark Thompson spoke highly of Stewart and her contributions to the network. "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss," he wrote.
Writer Olivia Nuzzi commented on the tragedy on X (formerly Twitter), calling Stewart an "angel" and saying she was lucky to have known her. "She was proof that people with wildly different beliefs could not only be civil but could love one another," Nuzzi wrote. And that wasn't the only tragic news anchor moment of the year.
George Stephanopoulos lost his father on June 19, 2024
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos mourned the loss of his father at the age of 89 on June 19, 2024. Dr. Robert Stephanopoulos was born in Greece, earned his Ph.D. from Boston University, and later became a priest. Orthodox Observer News noted his accomplishments, including the Cathedral Fellowship, a social outreach program in New York City.
George was out of the country with his wife, actor Ali Wentworth, when his father died. While he didn't mention Robert's death on the air after returning to "Good Morning America," Wentworth was vocal about it on social media. She wrote a heartfelt tribute to her father-in-law on her Instagram two days following his death, mentioning that he presided over her wedding to George and saying that she loved him very much. "He was held in the highest regard," Wentworth wrote. "He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob."
Alisyn Camerota's husband died on July 27, 2024
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota lost her husband, Tim Lewis, on July 27, 2024, following a two-year experience with pancreatic cancer. NBC News reported that Lewis was active in his community and often worked as a volunteer at homeless shelters. In recognition of her husband's charity, Camerota and her family established a fund in his memory to help others.
Camerota spoke about her husband in an emotional Instagram post, where she mentioned the brave way he faced his illness. She also wrote about the impact he had as a father to their kids and as a husband to her. "Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability," she said, "and we're determined to try to emulate those qualities of his." Camerota then revealed that Lewis died before their 23rd wedding anniversary.
In a CNN interview with clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, Camerota admitted that simple questions like "how are you" hit harder than they did before Lewis' death. For her family, that seemingly harmless question took on a whole new meaning. "For someone who's grieving, the answer is really complicated and it's ever-changing," she said.
Robin Roberts lost a family friend on October 26, 2024
"Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts shared the tragic death of WWL-TV New Orleans anchor Eric Paulsen on October 26, 2024. According to WWL-TV's website, his nearly 50-year career on New Orleans TV made him one of the nation's longest-serving broadcasters. Paulsen stepped back from his position in September 2024 due to his cancer diagnosis. Before leaving, he made it clear to viewers that he was up for the challenge that lay ahead, saying that while he didn't welcome the fight, he was "ready for [the] battle."
Roberts, who's faced her share of health issues, had a close connection to Paulsen through her sister, Sally-Ann, who co-anchored with him for many years. After learning about his death, Robin expressed her sadness on Instagram. "Eric and my sister Sally-Ann ruled morning television in New Orleans for many, many years, and there are so many heartbroken folks right now," she said in a video.
Sally-Ann was a colleague of Paulsen at WWL since 1977, and she shared the screen with him for the bulk of her career. She paid tribute to him during a WWLTV broadcast, where she said "Eric used his time here on earth with purpose, with meaning and with love."
Dan Rather's wife died on November 26, 2024
Veteran CBS News anchor Dan Rather's wife, Jean, died at the age of 89 on November 26, 2024, following a long fight with cancer. She was an artist, and her work was showcased throughout the country at various art galleries and colleges.
The couple met while she was working at a Houston Texas radio station, and they spent nearly 67 years together as husband and wife. The family expressed their sadness in a statement released on Dan's Facebook on the day of her death. "Today is the saddest of days for Dan and the extended Rather family," it read. The statement also listed Jean's service as a board member for nonprofit organizations, including the Harry Ransom Center and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. She was described as a "rock of true Texas grit" and a woman who always treated everyone she met with friendliness and respect.
Ana Orsini died suddenly on December 16, 2024
Twenty-eight-year-old KOLD-TV 13 News morning anchor Ana Orsini died of a brain aneurysm on December 16, 2024. She had worked with the KOLD team since June 2023, According to E News, Orsini served as an anchor in Medford, Oregon, before beginning her stint with KOLD-TV in Tucson, Arizona.
Orsini's sudden death was announced on-air by fellow anchors Tyler Butler and Carsyn Currier. "We are devastated by this loss," Currier tearfully (via "Access Hollywood"). Butler told viewers during the broadcast that Orsini was the same bubbly and fun person off-camera as she was on-screen.
KOLD-TV aired a "Remembering Ana Orsini," a special live tribute to Orsini, the day of her death. The program included several of their favorite moments of her, beginning with her first day on the air as a KOLD-TV anchor. Clips showcased Orsini's sense of humor, including her often repeated catchphrase, "Let the women do the work."