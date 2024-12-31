J. Lo's Shadiest Comments About Other Stars

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got — she'll always be Jennifer Lopez from a block in New York. The Bronx native gained stardom first as a dancer on "In Living Color" before debuting as an actress and singer. With her undeniable success, the star often tries to present herself as an average, relatable New Yorker — but is constantly called out for being the exact opposite In one video clip from the Lopez's 2024 film, "This Is Me ...Now: A Love Story," she ruffles her hair while reminiscing about her childhood days. "It reminds me like, when I was 16 in The Bronx running up and down the block," she said in the clip (via New York Post.) Social media users responded by noting how unrelatable Lopez truly was.

One possible reason people give J. Lo such a hard time about portraying herself as relatable could be because of her reputation. Many reports have acknowledged that she's a difficult person to be around, some noting extensive work hours for her at-home staff, others claiming the star is rude to servers, a poor tipper, and holds her drivers under ridiculously strict rules. It should come as no surprise then that J. Lo's tongue can be just as swift as her feet on the dancefloor, landing her in the bad graces of many celebrities due to purely shady comments. Here are some of the worst of these moments throughout her career.