Inside The Drama Between Jennifer Lopez And Christina Aguilera
It was ironic that Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera ended up as judges on two separate reality competition shows. Because after they both joined "American Idol" and "The Voice" respectively, the two might've been in competition with each other. Lopez and Aguilera both ended up being temporary reality stars for similar reasons.
Lopez appreciated "American Idol" for allowing her to connect with her audience in a more personal way. "If millions of people are with you as a viewer every week, they get to know you better," "Voice" producer Mark Burnett told Newsweek about Lopez. Meanwhile, Aguilera being on "The Voice" also offered audiences a new look at the "Genie In A Bottle" singer, watching her transform from world-renowned superstar to a trusted mentor. "There's a much happier, confident woman portrayed on the show than you ever thought," former "Voice" host Carson Daly noted.
But with Lopez and Aguilera joining their shows around the same time, it led to rumors of a rivalry between the two that only added more excitement to the world of reality TV. Additionally, Lopez and Aguilera were essentially being paid the same salary to add to their hefty net worths. Lopez initially earned $12 million for her first season on "American Idol," but her salary was bumped to $17.5 million for her last three seasons according to Parade. Aguilera reportedly was also making $17 million per season on "The Voice." But despite their almost parallel journeys to reality competition, Aguilera paid little attention to the Lopez comparisons. In fact, she claimed she didn't even know who all the "American Idol" judges even were.
Jennifer Lopez claimed one of Christina Aguilera's most iconic moments originally belonged to her
Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera's move to reality TV wasn't the only time the two were linked together. According to Lopez, one of Aguilera's biggest live moments only happened because of a scheduling issue. At the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Aguilera shocked the world when she and Britney Spears kissed their predecessor Madonna on stage. But Lopez claimed she was the one originally tapped for the star-studded kiss scene. "I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met—me, her and Britney—to do it at her home," Lopez told E! News. "And then, I just couldn't get off the film, and so, we couldn't do it."
This only added more fuel to one of Aguilera's several alleged feuds. Some fans took issue with Lopez telling this story, feeling that it took away from Aguilera's moment knowing she was a substitute instead of the original choice. Whereas other fans didn't believe Lopez at all. "She wasn't really a thing," a fan commented on Instagram about Lopez. "And Britney and Christina were pitted against each other and that is one of the reasons this was such a big deal." But whether or not Aguilera would agree with this statement, we'll most likely never know.