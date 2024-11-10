Inside The Drama Between Jennifer Lopez And Christina Aguilera

It was ironic that Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera ended up as judges on two separate reality competition shows. Because after they both joined "American Idol" and "The Voice" respectively, the two might've been in competition with each other. Lopez and Aguilera both ended up being temporary reality stars for similar reasons.

Lopez appreciated "American Idol" for allowing her to connect with her audience in a more personal way. "If millions of people are with you as a viewer every week, they get to know you better," "Voice" producer Mark Burnett told Newsweek about Lopez. Meanwhile, Aguilera being on "The Voice" also offered audiences a new look at the "Genie In A Bottle" singer, watching her transform from world-renowned superstar to a trusted mentor. "There's a much happier, confident woman portrayed on the show than you ever thought," former "Voice" host Carson Daly noted.

But with Lopez and Aguilera joining their shows around the same time, it led to rumors of a rivalry between the two that only added more excitement to the world of reality TV. Additionally, Lopez and Aguilera were essentially being paid the same salary to add to their hefty net worths. Lopez initially earned $12 million for her first season on "American Idol," but her salary was bumped to $17.5 million for her last three seasons according to Parade. Aguilera reportedly was also making $17 million per season on "The Voice." But despite their almost parallel journeys to reality competition, Aguilera paid little attention to the Lopez comparisons. In fact, she claimed she didn't even know who all the "American Idol" judges even were.

