Reba McEntire & Melissa Peterman Were Stunned By Their Former Costar's NSFW Scene

Former "Reba" costars and longtime friends Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman were still processing Steve Howey's full frontal scene from the pilot of the hit show "Shameless" more than a decade later, and they weren't exactly begging for more.

The beloved trio was reunited on the set of the 2024 sitcom "Happy's Place." When Entertainment Tonight paid them a visit, they recalled what it was like to see their hunky longtime costar in his birthday suit on-screen back in 2011. In the video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, McEntire and Peterman were asked, "But did you keep up with [Howey] when he was on 'Shameless'?" McEntire said, "No," in a low voice, before reminding Peterman, "I'll never forget us coming to work ... 'Did you see Steve last night?'" McEntire then answered her own question, "'Yes I did. Oh! Oh my gosh!'" and dramatically covered her eyes. Peterman then chimed in, "And I said, 'You need to warn us if there's gonna be some unclothing happening in "Shameless" because you're like our brother!' It was too much!"

It's safe to say Kevin Ball had a much more scandalous repertoire than Van Montgomery, but regardless, the group jokingly hinted that Howey could be shirtless in "Happy's Place." Peterman quipped, "Cassie, we're gonna give America what it wants."