Reba McEntire & Melissa Peterman Were Stunned By Their Former Costar's NSFW Scene
Former "Reba" costars and longtime friends Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman were still processing Steve Howey's full frontal scene from the pilot of the hit show "Shameless" more than a decade later, and they weren't exactly begging for more.
The beloved trio was reunited on the set of the 2024 sitcom "Happy's Place." When Entertainment Tonight paid them a visit, they recalled what it was like to see their hunky longtime costar in his birthday suit on-screen back in 2011. In the video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, McEntire and Peterman were asked, "But did you keep up with [Howey] when he was on 'Shameless'?" McEntire said, "No," in a low voice, before reminding Peterman, "I'll never forget us coming to work ... 'Did you see Steve last night?'" McEntire then answered her own question, "'Yes I did. Oh! Oh my gosh!'" and dramatically covered her eyes. Peterman then chimed in, "And I said, 'You need to warn us if there's gonna be some unclothing happening in "Shameless" because you're like our brother!' It was too much!"
It's safe to say Kevin Ball had a much more scandalous repertoire than Van Montgomery, but regardless, the group jokingly hinted that Howey could be shirtless in "Happy's Place." Peterman quipped, "Cassie, we're gonna give America what it wants."
The trio paid homage to their Reba days on Happy's Place
Along with Steve Howey's promise to show off his 6-pack, he gave some insight into the references that will be made on "Happy's Place" that only avid "Reba" lovers would understand. Former "Reba" showrunner Kevin Abbott is the "Happy's Place" showrunner as well (and Reba McEntire's real-life beau, Rex Linn, has a role on the show too). Howey interviewed with US Weekly in 2024 and mentioned how Abbott gave him his part, while giving fans a few tips on what to expect from the new sitcom's first season.
"Kevin had this idea for this character ahead of time. And then he was like, 'What if Howey would do it? That would be really great to get a reunion going.' I fit the character description so he gave me a call. The planets just aligned on this one," Howey said. At another point in the interview, the "True Lies" actor talked about an allusion to the "Reba" days, since his character admits to knowing certain someones who lived in Texas during the early 2000s: "Those little wink and nods are really cool for the audience. It was cool for us to do it and it was already written by one of the writers."
Howey's inclusion in what feels like an unofficial "Reba" reunion is the gift that keeps on giving, but unfortunately, his stint will likely only consist of a recurring guest star role instead of being a series regular; but hey, that just makes those delightful little references all the more special.