Throwback Pic Of Donald & Melania Trump Shows A Side Of Them We Never (Ever) See
Donald and Melania Trump have been together since the late 1990s. Trump's fame was already well-established by this time, so the couple has been in the spotlight since their relationship began. However, after Donald first became president in 2017, the couple's interactions were under increased scrutiny. Frequently, photo ops between Donald and Melania revealed body language that indicated disconnection and discomfort between them, as Donald was ensconced in his presidential duties and Melania was left to navigate situations on her own. However, a recent pre-presidential pic of the couple indicates a simpler, more affectionate time. On December 19, 2024, FLOTUS Report posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Donald and Melania locking lips in a passionate kiss as they sat in a crowd. The pic was snapped July 8, 2009 while the couple was watching a New York Mets home game.
While some users swooned in their comments about the photo, some questioned the authenticity of the Trumps' rare PDA moment. "I wonder how much she got paid to do that in public! Poor thing," snarked one skeptic. In an indication about how rare this behavior is for the Trumps, another person queried, "Is that the last time they kissed?" However, back in 2005, in the early days of their marriage, Donald asserted that their relationship had been characterized by incredibly smooth sailing, without any disagreements between them. Even so, a lot can change over the course of almost 20 years of marriage.
Melania's comments and interactions with Donald run hot and cold
In an October promo for her memoir, "Melania," Melania Trump touched on the topic of her romance with Donald Trump. "There was an undeniable spark," she explained in a post on X. "There was something magnetic about him: his confidence, his charm, his humor." On the other hand, when Melania was a guest on the "Some Future Day" podcast that same month, she didn't mention Donald at all when asked to expound on love. Instead, she spoke more generically about self-love and familial love, specifically giving a shout out to her parents, sister, and her son, Barron Trump.
Nowadays, although Melania and Donald might eschew their past PDAs, there are some more subtle instances of loving behavior when they're at a public event. When the couple attended the Al Smith benefit dinner in October 2024, they appeared remarkably in sync. Photos from the event show Melania and Donald laughing and smiling together a lot. "She actually performs some hair preening rituals as she gazes, forming what looks like some rather flirty signals to her husband," body language expert Judi James informed The Mirror. However, things may be a little too subtle, since not everyone was convinced by the Trumps' behavior at the benefit dinner. Only time will tell whether they display greater fondness together during Donald's second presidential term, or if the 2009 PDA photo is a time capsule representing halcyon days of the past.