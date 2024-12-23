Throwback Pic Of Donald & Melania Trump Shows A Side Of Them We Never (Ever) See

Donald and Melania Trump have been together since the late 1990s. Trump's fame was already well-established by this time, so the couple has been in the spotlight since their relationship began. However, after Donald first became president in 2017, the couple's interactions were under increased scrutiny. Frequently, photo ops between Donald and Melania revealed body language that indicated disconnection and discomfort between them, as Donald was ensconced in his presidential duties and Melania was left to navigate situations on her own. However, a recent pre-presidential pic of the couple indicates a simpler, more affectionate time. On December 19, 2024, FLOTUS Report posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Donald and Melania locking lips in a passionate kiss as they sat in a crowd. The pic was snapped July 8, 2009 while the couple was watching a New York Mets home game.

Rob Tringali/sportschrome/Getty

While some users swooned in their comments about the photo, some questioned the authenticity of the Trumps' rare PDA moment. "I wonder how much she got paid to do that in public! Poor thing," snarked one skeptic. In an indication about how rare this behavior is for the Trumps, another person queried, "Is that the last time they kissed?" However, back in 2005, in the early days of their marriage, Donald asserted that their relationship had been characterized by incredibly smooth sailing, without any disagreements between them. Even so, a lot can change over the course of almost 20 years of marriage.