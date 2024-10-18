Melania's Appearance With Trump At Benefit Dinner Isn't Convincing Anyone Their Marriage Is Rock Solid
Observers have questioned the integrity of Donald and Melania Trump's marriage for a variety of reasons, such as their rare moments of PDA. Even if they thought they were impressing the public by presenting themselves in a formal setting, pictures showing a despondent former president and first lady at the annual Al Smith dinner on October 17 aren't fooling anyone. Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski shared one such photo on X, formerly Twitter, in which Trump is shown awkwardly scowling while a resigned Melania stares down at the floor. "Melania finally made a public appearance with her beloved husband tonight," Filipkowski said in the post's caption. "Just a couple of love birds having a great time." In another tweet regarding the same photo, Filipkowski joked that the event was the Trumps' "annual date night." Other reactions posted on X focused on other cringy aspects of their appearance, including infidelity jokes Trump told, and Melania's possible motives for attending.
Melania went with her husband to the Al Smith dinner, a benefit supporting Catholic causes. When asked why she was attending the event, her first political function since July's Republican National Convention, a source told NBC News that Melania was going in order to respect tradition; the dinner has been frequented by presidential nominees from both major parties since the 1960s. The insider also said that "this could be a precursor to more activity," suggesting Melania might make more public appearances as the 2024 election season wraps up — especially given that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was not in attendance.
Signs indicate the Trumps' marriage is struggling
Though the couple arrived dressed to the nines, Donald and Melania Trump's uninterested expressions at the Al Smith dinner only added to the many signs that their marriage might be on the rocks. Past public appearances have shown the two merely tolerating each other's existence, like when experts analyzed the hidden meanings behind Melania's body language and found moments of half-hearted hand holding and hesitantly affectionate gestures which indicate an unhappy union.
Melania also offered insight into their marital differences in her recently released memoir, "Melania," which dives deep into her life and relationship with Trump. Her new book reveals a huge divide between her and her husband, which stems from their differing takes on various issues, including abortion. Melania's pro-choice beliefs also raise a major red flag regarding her decision to attend the dinner, given its association with Catholicism, which is historically pro-life. Her beliefs may very well have led to her chilly reception and seemingly uninterested appearance.