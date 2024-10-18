Melania's Appearance With Trump At Benefit Dinner Isn't Convincing Anyone Their Marriage Is Rock Solid

Though the couple arrived dressed to the nines, Donald and Melania Trump's uninterested expressions at the Al Smith dinner only added to the many signs that their marriage might be on the rocks. Past public appearances have shown the two merely tolerating each other's existence, like when experts analyzed the hidden meanings behind Melania's body language and found moments of half-hearted hand holding and hesitantly affectionate gestures which indicate an unhappy union.

Advertisement

Melania also offered insight into their marital differences in her recently released memoir, "Melania," which dives deep into her life and relationship with Trump. Her new book reveals a huge divide between her and her husband, which stems from their differing takes on various issues, including abortion. Melania's pro-choice beliefs also raise a major red flag regarding her decision to attend the dinner, given its association with Catholicism, which is historically pro-life. Her beliefs may very well have led to her chilly reception and seemingly uninterested appearance.