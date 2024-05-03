Rare Moments Of PDA Witnessed Between Donald And Melania Trump

When Melania Trump married Donald Trump in 2005, she certainly couldn't have predicted that she'd become the first lady a decade and some change later. And to think, their relationship almost didn't happen. Melania and Donald first crossed paths at New York Fashion Week, but Donald had another love interest at the time. As Melania told Harper's Bazaar in 2016, "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him. I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.'"

Donald did just that, giving the Yugoslavian model every number in his arsenal. Struck by his "vitality," Melania soon gave him a call and the pair started dating. By 2004, he had popped the question to his 24-years-younger girlfriend, and the rest was history. Of course, Melania had no clue back then that she would someday become the first lady of the United States of America.

Throughout Donald's presidency, there were rumors that Melania was unhappy in the union, and she was haunted by the allegations put forward by Stormy Daniels; in the years since his time in office, there's been nonstop speculation about whether or not their relationship will go the distance. We can't say for certain what goes on behind closed doors, but we do know that the two have had a few notable PDA moments over the years.