Rare Moments Of PDA Witnessed Between Donald And Melania Trump
When Melania Trump married Donald Trump in 2005, she certainly couldn't have predicted that she'd become the first lady a decade and some change later. And to think, their relationship almost didn't happen. Melania and Donald first crossed paths at New York Fashion Week, but Donald had another love interest at the time. As Melania told Harper's Bazaar in 2016, "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him. I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.'"
Donald did just that, giving the Yugoslavian model every number in his arsenal. Struck by his "vitality," Melania soon gave him a call and the pair started dating. By 2004, he had popped the question to his 24-years-younger girlfriend, and the rest was history. Of course, Melania had no clue back then that she would someday become the first lady of the United States of America.
Throughout Donald's presidency, there were rumors that Melania was unhappy in the union, and she was haunted by the allegations put forward by Stormy Daniels; in the years since his time in office, there's been nonstop speculation about whether or not their relationship will go the distance. We can't say for certain what goes on behind closed doors, but we do know that the two have had a few notable PDA moments over the years.
Melania Trump gave a kiss to the future president
2016 was a year of huge change, not just for America, but for the Trump family. However, before Donald Trump secured his victory in the presidential election, he had to campaign. So, he attended every rally he could in the lead-up to the big night. The first hurdle was becoming a presidential nominee. On July 18, the Trumps attended the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. When Donald took the stage, he was joined by none other than Melania, his third wife. During her speech, she highlighted her husband's kindness. "This kindness is not always noted, but it is there for all to see. That is one reason I fell in love with him to begin with," she said (via Politico).
There are several photos of the couple lightly canoodling on the stage, either hugging or leaning in for a kiss. There was one moment where Melania put her hand up to the crowd as she planted a smooch on her husband's cheek. Donald pulled a face as she did so, seemingly welcoming this public show of affection from his wife.
That said, body language expert Patti Wood told Us Weekly that the couple's PDA moments at the 2016 RNC felt fairly stiff. After looking at one of their embraces, Wood stated, "That was not even a real hug. ... She also didn't go in close. ... That was really odd. There was no real warmth." Regardless, Melania seemed happy to be there to support her husband.
Donald Trump planted one on Melania Trump at a baseball game
There may be signs that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage might be on the rocks these days, but early on in their relationship, it was a different story. In this snap, taken at a Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets game in 2009, the business mogul couldn't keep his hands off his wife. Just a few years into their marriage, these lovebirds regularly attended public events together and seemed to enjoy one another's company.
Donald said as much on an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2011. "I really think that we have a very good friendship. We've had a very good relationship and a really great friendship." What's more, they seemed to be a strong team who respected one another. As Melania stated, "To be married to my husband, you need to be very smart, quick. You need to be very independent in a way."
Even before she was the first lady, Melania was a source of intrigue for the press. As noted in the New York Magazine's Intelligencer, "We've always sort of thought that Melania and Donald Trump looked like one another ... they both do this Sports Illustrated–swimsuit-model pose for pictures, where they squint their eyes and open their mouths a little bit. It's like they just burped during sex and are trying to blow it away or something, without ruining the moment."
Melania and Donald Trump shared a smooch at the White House
In 2018, Donald Trump's tenure as president had reached the halfway mark, and there'd long been whispers about whether or not Melania Trump liked being first lady. As an unnamed source claimed to Vanity Fair in 2017, "This isn't something she wanted and it isn't something he ever thought he'd win." What's more, there'd been chatter about whether or not Melania was happy in her marriage. As reality TV alum and ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed in her book "Unhinged," Melania seemed desperate to get out (via Express). "In my opinion, Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office so she can divorce him," she wrote.
Whether that sentiment was true remains unclear, as neither Melania nor Donald reacted to the rumors at the time. Instead, they continued to appear in public as they usually would, including at a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House when they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron.
At one point, Donald placed his hands on his wife's arms and brought her in for a kiss as she tilted her white hat upward. Even so, the brim of hat still seemed to get in the way, and Donald pivoted to doling out some quick air smooches instead.
A show of affection outside Trump Tower
As previously mentioned, Donald Trump is considerably older than his third wife, Melania Trump. There are 24 years between the two, making Melania 35 when she said her vows. In photos from fairly early on in their relationship, such as this one taken in 2004, a younger Melania and Donald are often happily embracing. Here, the pair were snapped leaving Trump Tower in New York, with Donald wearing a sleek black overcoat and smart shirt and Melania balancing it out with a pale blue blazer, jeans, and pumps. She landed a kiss on Donald's cheek as he smiled into the distance, seemingly playing up to the cameras.
Even back then, the couple knew how to work their angles and give the media what they wanted. Though some may argue their body language is a little stiff and performative, Melania is often pictured smiling in this era and looking at ease. For his part, Donald was always quick to tout Melania's qualities ... though perhaps not in the most gentlemanly way.
During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" the same year as this photo was taken, Stern asked Donald about his wife-to-be (via Hollywood Life). "[Melania] is terrific in bed," Trump said. "She wouldn't want me to say that, but she is." Thankfully, he didn't give Stern any more details, though it didn't stop the host from asking.
The Trumps kissed multiple times at a rally
There have been plenty of dramatic Trump family moments over the years, but every now and then, they offer glimpses into what their dynamic might be like behind the scenes. In 2016, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pulled Melania Trump in for a kiss during a campaign rally at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina — multiple times. Wearing a white version of his signature "Make America Great Again" hat, Donald appeared to be in the mood to show a little affection. When Melania introduced Donald, he embraced her and the two shared a kiss. As his supporters cheered him on, Donald hugged Melania before they kissed on the lips. As the cheers continued, the two smiled at each other before Donald planted another smooch on Melania's cheek. The two also held hands as they walked side by side at the event.
The same year, Melania spoke on her husband's behalf at the Republican National Convention. Gushing about her partner, she said, "When it comes to my husband, I will say that I'm definitely biased, and for good reason. I have been with Donald for 18 years, and I have been aware of his love for this country since we first met."
No matter the outcome, Donald could rest assured that his wife and the rest of his family had his back throughout his political career. If Melania ever felt differently at the time, she didn't show it.
Melania and Donald Trump's brief moment of PDA
After her husband became president, Melania Trump's lavish life looked a little different. Sure, she still resided in luxe properties and wore designer duds, but she also took on a number of important and official events. One such event was a 2018 soiree hosted in the East Room in honor of the wives and mothers of military personnel.
During the event, the Trumps stayed by one another's side. At one point, Donald wrapped his arms around Melania's torso, pulling her in for a little kiss as they smiled at each other. As you may have noticed, it's not often that the pair kiss each other on the lips in public, instead choosing to exchange a polite peck on the cheek.
Melania happened to be the host of the event, and she spoke to the attendees accordingly. According to the Trump White House Archives, she said, "As a mother myself, I know what goes into raising a child. It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of your love." When Melania turned the podium over to her husband, he began by singing her praises. "She's become a very, very popular First Lady. I'm reading that," he said. "And I'm reading — I'm seeing all those stories, and they love Melania."
The Trumps stayed close at the Liberty Inaugural Ball
When businessman and former reality star Donald Trump first announced he was running for president back in 2015, his victory didn't necessarily seem like a sure thing. However, in November 2016, he was elected the 45th president of the United States, and two months later, the start of his term was honored at the Liberty Inaugural Ball.
Melania Trump looked every inch the first lady in a cream gown by Hervé Pierre which managed to tread the line between stunning and chic; the garment was eventually handed over to the National Museum of American History for the First Ladies exhibit. Judging by the photos from the evening, Donald approved of his wife's look. Though it's hard to say for certain, the couple sure seemed to ramp up the public displays of affection at this event. Hey, it was a big night for the pair; it's not every day you find yourself in this position, especially when you aren't a career politician.
Throughout the night, they embraced, danced, held hands, and kissed. While these interactions certainly seemed adoring on the surface, body language expert Patti Wood had a different take. Wood told Mic that their interactions read as icy, specifically calling out how rigid Melania's fingers looked while she danced with her husband.
Donald and Melania Trump's quick RNC smooch
No matter how you view it, being president isn't an easy job. For better or worse, Donald Trump saw out his term in the White House amid much turmoil. Through it all, Melania Trump was there. In 2020, toward the end of their stay at the White House, the couple hosted the Republican National Convention at the property's historic Rose Garden. The summer event was one of the last the couple would throw, and they didn't miss the opportunity to put on a united front. At one point during the RNC, Donald pulled Melania toward him and gave her a quick kiss.
As one of the day's speakers, Melania praised her husband and expressed her desire to see him run the country for another term. "Donald is a husband who supports me in all that I do," she said (via ABC News). "He has built an administration with an unprecedented number of women in leadership roles and has fostered an environment where the American people are always the priority. He welcomes different points of view and encourages thinking outside of the box."
The year proved to be a tumultuous one for the Trumps, who both tested positive for COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic. Donald famously came under fire for suggesting a possible treatment for the virus could be injecting disinfectant, and to top it all off, he lost the election in November of that year to Joe Biden.
The Trumps showed some more affection at another event for military moms
There are many possible reasons why Melania and Donald Trump stay together, but could it be as simple as love? Admittedly, a lot of their PDA moments captured on camera don't always look relaxed and natural, and it's rare to see them kissing on the lips — but it does happen. In 2019, the couple hosted another celebration for military mothers in the East Room of the White House. Melania wore a figure-hugging white dress with embellishments, while Donald opted for a standard navy suit with a blue and red tie.
At one point, Donald was photographed placing his hands on his wife's upper arms to go in for a kiss on the lips. While it might read as a tender moment to some, others not so much. As body language expert Patti Wood told Insider, "There's a distinct difference between that grip — the tension, the placement, the indent on somebody's arm — and a hold, embrace, to enjoy somebody being close to you."
As they made their way through the White House the Trumps were also photographed holding hands tightly. And when Melania spoke before the room of military mothers, Donald offered her a gentle pat on the back of approval as she thanked the attendees for their service. After Melania was done with her address, Donald took the podium and thanked her. "Melania, you did a beautiful job in organizing this incredible celebration of America's military mothers," he said.
Donald and Melania Trump's Inauguration Day embrace
The transformation of Donald Trump has certainly been an interesting one. The world looked on in amazement as he won the presidency, culminating with his inauguration in January 2017. The entire Trump family was out in force that day, with Donald's children accompanying the newly elected president and first lady to the West Front in Washington to celebrate. Melania Trump wore an impressive sky blue Ralph Lauren dress with matching gloves for the occasion, making her one to watch in the first lady style stakes. The couple beamed throughout the day and were often pictured holding hands or embracing.
Sounds sweet, right? Alas, their interactions didn't read that way to everyone. As body language expert Susan Constantine told Mic, "If you didn't know that they were married, you wouldn't know that they are married. ... I don't see any warmth or true love and compassion in that relationship whatsoever."
Whatever the case, the Trumps made an effort to present as a unified front throughout Donald's campaign and his time in office. At the Liberty Inauguration Ball, Donald expressed his gratitude to Melania before they danced to Frank Sinatra's "My Way." He said (via the Independent), "I want to thank all of our supporters. My number one supporter Melania — thank you, honey."