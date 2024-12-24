Tragic Details About Former ABC News Anchor Kendis Gibson

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of attempted suicide.

While news anchors often present with jovial smiles and fun banter, those smiles can often hide an internal darkness or mask the pain of an unhealthy work environment. Former ABC anchor Kendis Gibson has one of the most vibrant smiles, but he unfortunately worked in one of the most toxic workplaces in the industry.

"There was an underlying depression already there," Gibson exclusively told Page Six in November 2024, referring to how his mental health was already suffering by the time he started anchoring "World News Now" at ABC, which only made it worse. His work on the overnight show severely impacted his mental health, as it had the show's previous anchors, but he alleged that the higher-ups refused to take him off the desk. "It was just a lot, and the network was not listening to me at all," he said, commenting that they routinely dismissed his pitches for "Good Morning America" segments. "If you're not on 'GMA,' you're not earning your keep. [It feels like] there's something wrong with you. It was screwing with my psyche," he said.

Toward the end of his contract, Gibson declined an extension and pay raise, calling the offer a "network pittance" in his memoir "Five Trips: An Investigative Journey into Mental Health, Psychedelic Healing, and Saving a Life" (via Page Six). "[I] didn't think it was worth my time and health to sacrifice another year working that difficult schedule," he wrote. "World News Now" aired live at 2:00 AM EST, which created a grueling schedule for Gibson, contributing to his insomnia and anxiety for which he needed to take Ambien.