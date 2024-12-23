Whatever Happened To Hallmark's Lori Loughlin? What She's Been Doing Since Her Prison Scandal

While thinking about the idyllic nature and romantic atmosphere surrounding several Hallmark movies, some may think the lives of their actors might be just as dreamy as those of the characters they played. However, in the case of former Hallmark star Lori Loughlin, one costly act earned her a brief prison sentence and altered some fans' perception of her, though she's still trying to make the best of her situation.

Whether you're a Hallmark fanatic or a close follower of her work on "Full House," some fans may recall Loughlin, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli and many other influential parents, were caught up in the middle of a 2019 college admissions bribery case dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." Loughlin had lied to get her daughter admitted to the University of Southern California, spending $500,000 in bribes to fund the scheme. She served a two-month prison sentence and was released in December 2020.

However, she wasn't completely absolved from punishment after her release, as she was also sentenced to endure a supervised release for two years, pay a $150,000 fine, and log 100 community service hours. Now that she's out, it seems that Loughlin wants to put the incident behind her as she has returned to acting.

