Inside Kelly Rizzo's Love Life After Bob Saget's Death
In January 2022, Bob Saget's heartbreaking death shocked the world. This wasn't just a loss for "Full House" fans everywhere, but also for his wife, food blogger Kelly Rizzo, who he married in 2018. Rizzo was understandably devastated. Following his death, she told Us Weekly, "Bob was my absolute everything." She also partnered with John Mayer to raise money for scleroderma, a cause that Saget endlessly advocated for.
A year later, she honored his memory in a People essay, referring to him "as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special." She further commemorated him on Instagram, marking his birthday, their anniversary, and the one- and two-year anniversaries of his passing.
But in February 2024, weeks after the two-year anniversary of Saget's death, Rizzo attended a Grammys viewing party with new boyfriend Breckin Meyer. She told E! News, "It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it,'" nodding to her new relationship. She also mentioned that Saget's daughters, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, had given her their blessing. After receiving some backlash for dating again, Rizzo addressed critics in a TikTok video the following month, saying, "You don't know anything unless you've been in the situation." She added, "Whether someone moves on a month or 10 years later doesn't diminish the love and relationship shared with their partner."
Kelly Rizzo says new boyfriend is supportive when it comes to discussing Saget
Even though Kelly Rizzo may be in a new relationship with actor Breckin Meyer, Bob Saget's memory is always with her. In fact, Rizzo is seemingly able to talk about her late husband freely with Meyer. "He's just been so supportive. Since day one, that's just been such a big thing with him. He knew what I went through, and he appreciated it and accepted it — and always likes to talk about Bob," Rizzo told E! News in October 2024. "It's never like, 'Oh, I don't wanna mention Bob. I don't want Breckin to feel bad about that,'" she added. "He's just always been so kind about it. It's been really special. It's really nice that I've been able to move forward with him."
Rizzo also revealed that her new beau has met Saget's daughters. "We've had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them. It's been really, really nice. They've kind of welcomed him," she further told the outlet. While Rizzo has started sharing photos with Meyer on her Instagram, she still makes space to discuss Saget. In May 2024, she posted a video of him from a past birthday celebration for his third birthday in heaven, writing: "Forever celebrated, forever loved, forever remembered, forever in all of our hearts."