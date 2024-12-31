Inside Kelly Rizzo's Love Life After Bob Saget's Death

In January 2022, Bob Saget's heartbreaking death shocked the world. This wasn't just a loss for "Full House" fans everywhere, but also for his wife, food blogger Kelly Rizzo, who he married in 2018. Rizzo was understandably devastated. Following his death, she told Us Weekly, "Bob was my absolute everything." She also partnered with John Mayer to raise money for scleroderma, a cause that Saget endlessly advocated for.

A year later, she honored his memory in a People essay, referring to him "as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special." She further commemorated him on Instagram, marking his birthday, their anniversary, and the one- and two-year anniversaries of his passing.

But in February 2024, weeks after the two-year anniversary of Saget's death, Rizzo attended a Grammys viewing party with new boyfriend Breckin Meyer. She told E! News, "It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it,'" nodding to her new relationship. She also mentioned that Saget's daughters, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, had given her their blessing. After receiving some backlash for dating again, Rizzo addressed critics in a TikTok video the following month, saying, "You don't know anything unless you've been in the situation." She added, "Whether someone moves on a month or 10 years later doesn't diminish the love and relationship shared with their partner."

