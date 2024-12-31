What We Know About Megan Fox's Three Kids With Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 11-year marriage saw them welcome three children. The "Transformers" star became a first-time parent with the arrival of Noah Shannon Green in 2012. Then, the couple welcomed Bodhi Ransom Green in 2014 and Journey River Green in 2016. As the years went by, Fox made some unconventional choices while raising her kids which caused her to become a celebrity who was frequently parent-shamed.

While appearing on "The Talk" in 2019, Fox shared that her eldest son was getting bullied for a heartbreaking reason: wearing dresses. Although Noah went to a more liberal school, his classmates would still pick on him if he chose to express himself by wearing stereotypically female clothing. However, she wasn't about to let the bullies bring Noah down, so she sought to make him feel more comfortable in his skin by making him read books that offered a wider perspective of the world.

"Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," Fox explained, per People. "And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality." Speaking to Today in 2018, Fox clapped back at the people who criticized her kids' fashion choices, saying, "[My kids] will tell me what they are. It's not my job to teach them that." Further, the mother-of-three also gushed that she was in awe of Noah's penchant for self-expression and believed he could be an artist someday.

