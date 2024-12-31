What We Know About Megan Fox's Three Kids With Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 11-year marriage saw them welcome three children. The "Transformers" star became a first-time parent with the arrival of Noah Shannon Green in 2012. Then, the couple welcomed Bodhi Ransom Green in 2014 and Journey River Green in 2016. As the years went by, Fox made some unconventional choices while raising her kids which caused her to become a celebrity who was frequently parent-shamed.
While appearing on "The Talk" in 2019, Fox shared that her eldest son was getting bullied for a heartbreaking reason: wearing dresses. Although Noah went to a more liberal school, his classmates would still pick on him if he chose to express himself by wearing stereotypically female clothing. However, she wasn't about to let the bullies bring Noah down, so she sought to make him feel more comfortable in his skin by making him read books that offered a wider perspective of the world.
"Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," Fox explained, per People. "And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality." Speaking to Today in 2018, Fox clapped back at the people who criticized her kids' fashion choices, saying, "[My kids] will tell me what they are. It's not my job to teach them that." Further, the mother-of-three also gushed that she was in awe of Noah's penchant for self-expression and believed he could be an artist someday.
Megan Fox wants her kids' private life to be private
Although Megan Fox gushes about her three kids whenever she has the chance, she still keeps them off social media. During a chat with Glamour UK, the "Teenage Mutant Turtles" star offered insight into her decision, saying, "I can't control the way other people react to my children. I can't control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them."
As a result, we only learned about Bodhi and Journey Green's lives through the tidbits Fox has offered in interviews. When the "Expend4bles" star appeared on "Conan" in 2014, she shared that Bodhi's name was inspired by the Bodhi tree in Buddhism and Patrick Swayze's character of the same name in "Point Break." Then, in her 2018 Today interview, Fox stated that she was proud of the kindhearted person her middle child was growing into.
Meanwhile, in Fox's 2023 Sports Illustrated interview, she shared that Journey was like a stereotypical youngest child who was "mischievous" but adorable. She also shared an interesting fact about Journey, saying, "When he was 3, he already knew like 1,600 species of dinosaurs. So his mind is very powerful." It's safe to say that his communication skills were equally impressive since Fox told Jimmy Kimmel that her youngest subconsciously told her he wanted to grow up in a different neighborhood in Los Angeles when he was in her womb. Ultimately, she couldn't be prouder of the fact that she was able to be a strong influence in her kids' lives while juggling her career.