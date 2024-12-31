The Sweet Way Zendaya Keeps Tom Holland Close When They're Apart

It's hard to think of a Hollywood power couple more iconic than Zendaya and Tom Holland. Both are A-list actors who are part of some of the biggest movie franchises out there. They even have Marvel's "Spider-Man" movies in common! But while we don't know everything about Zendaya and Holland's relationship — they do tend to keep things pretty private, after all — we can assume that their various high-profile acting jobs mean they don't get to spend as much time together as they'd like. However, fans spotted one adorable way Zendaya is able to keep her man close, even when they're physically apart.

In March 2023, Zendaya's nail artist shared a video on Instagram in which a signet ring could be seen on the "Dune" star's finger. As some eagle-eyed onlookers noticed, the ring appeared to be engraved with Holland's initials, "TH." Per InStyle, however, there was some disagreement among commenters, as some believed the ring actually said "ZH" — a combination of Zendaya and Holland's initials. Regardless, the ring seemed to be Zendaya's way of reminding the world she's spoken for. Even more adorable, Holland himself has been known to do something very similar. Also around March 2023, the "Chaos Walking" actor was spotted wearing Zendaya's initial on the back of his jeans (per X, formerly Twitter). It wasn't just one pair, either, as photos clearly show that Holland has the letter "Z" stitched on at least two separate pairs of his pants.

