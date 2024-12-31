The Sweet Way Zendaya Keeps Tom Holland Close When They're Apart
It's hard to think of a Hollywood power couple more iconic than Zendaya and Tom Holland. Both are A-list actors who are part of some of the biggest movie franchises out there. They even have Marvel's "Spider-Man" movies in common! But while we don't know everything about Zendaya and Holland's relationship — they do tend to keep things pretty private, after all — we can assume that their various high-profile acting jobs mean they don't get to spend as much time together as they'd like. However, fans spotted one adorable way Zendaya is able to keep her man close, even when they're physically apart.
In March 2023, Zendaya's nail artist shared a video on Instagram in which a signet ring could be seen on the "Dune" star's finger. As some eagle-eyed onlookers noticed, the ring appeared to be engraved with Holland's initials, "TH." Per InStyle, however, there was some disagreement among commenters, as some believed the ring actually said "ZH" — a combination of Zendaya and Holland's initials. Regardless, the ring seemed to be Zendaya's way of reminding the world she's spoken for. Even more adorable, Holland himself has been known to do something very similar. Also around March 2023, the "Chaos Walking" actor was spotted wearing Zendaya's initial on the back of his jeans (per X, formerly Twitter). It wasn't just one pair, either, as photos clearly show that Holland has the letter "Z" stitched on at least two separate pairs of his pants.
How does Zendaya feel about working with Tom Holland?
While their acting jobs likely keep them apart sometimes, Zendaya and Tom Holland have certainly been on the same movie set on a few occasions. As previously mentioned, the two star opposite one another in the "Spider-Man" films. But while you may have heard some horror stories about what it's like when your significant other is also your co-worker, this setup seems to work rather well for Zendaya, who's shared how she really feels about working alongside boyfriend Holland.
"It's actually strangely comfortable," Zendaya told Vanity Fair in November 2024. "It's like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him. He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That's how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."
Holland said something similar during December 2024 appearance on the "Dish" podcast. "That's where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, is in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique," he explained. Holland also joked that studios love the fact that he and Zendaya are a couple, since it means they can share a hotel room. However, he added that they do ride to set in separate cars to set. "We're not crazy," he said.