How Zendaya Really Feels About Working Alongside Boyfriend Tom Holland
In an ocean of tumultuous will-they-won't-theys and heartbreaking celebrity breakups, there's an island of calm: It's called Zendaya and Tom Holland's sweet relationship. From playful interviews to striking red carpet appearances, these two actors have us wrapped around their little fingers. The stars met while filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and shared a heart-warming friendship before romance blossomed. Since the news broke in 2021, Zendaya and Holland have kept their relationship largely private – and for a very valid reason. Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2023 interview that the stars are protective of their relationship and want to keep it "sacred." He explained, "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
When it does come to their careers, Zendaya has nothing but great things to say about working with Holland. In a November 2024 Vanity Fair interview, the "Euphoria" star dished about her acting choices, good old memes, her love of movie theaters, and some upcoming projects. When asked if it ever feels odd acting opposite IRL partner Tom Holland, she said, "Not really. It's actually strangely comfortable. It's like second nature, if anything." She also had glowing praise for Holland's acting skills: "He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down."
Zendaya and Tom Holland may work together again soon
Tom Holland and Zendaya have had plenty on their plates as of late. Between "Dune: Part Two" and "Challengers," Zendaya has been all over the big screen in 2024, while Holland appeared in the 2023 mini series "The Crowded Room." Now, it's just about time for two of our favorite stars to take on another project together. Thankfully, the pair are slated to appear alongside Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon in an unnamed Christopher Nolan film in 2026 (via Deadline).
Clearly, the pair's relationship is built on friendship, mutual respect, and a whole lot of other good stuff. We'd call that a very solid foundation. In fact, it seems that Zendaya and Tom Holland could even be headed for marriage in the future. But we'll keep the speculation to a minimum here and just look forward to the next moment these powerhouses appear on-screen together, whether it's in another web-slinging "Spider-Man" or Christopher Nolan's mystery project.