What We Know About Pedro Pascal's Sister Lux
The world may be well aware of the massive talents of Pedro Pascal, who's gone through a complete evolution after being nominated for an Emmy in 2023 for his transformative starring role in HBO's "The Last of Us," but the actor's sister, Lux Pascal, is a name that deserves more recognition. Lux is also an actor, as well as a transgender activist, and has lived an impressive life despite her relatively young age.
Lux was born on June 4, 1992, in Orange County, California, where her family fled to from Chile to escape a dictatorship. However, Lux's parents moved back to their home country of Chile when she was three. Lux was a student at Saint George's College in Chile before earning her MFA in acting from Juilliard School in May 2023, and she'snotable for her activism regarding trans rights. "We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism," she told Chilean outlet Ya Magazine (via the Daily Mail). Lux is in a relationship with actor and musician José Antonio Raffo de la Jara, who referred to her as "the most beautiful and brightest star in all the galaxies" in an Instagram post.
While Lux has plenty of acting credits to her name, including Season 3 of "Narcos" alongside her brother, many pop culture fans are only aware of her because of Pascal. However, due to her talent and penchant for activism, it's likely that will change.
Lux Pascal's early acting career and coming out as transgender
In the late 2010s, Lux Pascal began a successful acting career, appearing in mostly Chilean productions like the series "Veinteañero a los 40" and the film "The Prince," where she played male roles. In 2021, Lux came out as transgender during an exclusive conversation with Ya (via Instagram), a publication based in Chile. During the conversation, Lux opened up about coming out to her family, and how they accepted her with open arms. The actor expressed how her coming out was not a shock to her most cherished loved ones, since she always expressed femininity throughout her childhood and young adulthood. Lux identified as gay and non-binary in her youth, leading her to discover her womanhood, and finally giving her the courage to be her true authentic self.
Lux disclosed to Ya that after she initially came out as gay, she felt as though that label didn't actually fit. "Coming out of the closet as a gay man didn't cost me anything, but deep down it wasn't who I was," Lux stated. "It was only a step on the staircase, but it wasn't me. It was an easy thing to say, but the truth was, 'Oof, if you really knew what I feel...'"
Lux's acting career has continued to go from strength to strength, with Pedro Pascal's sister playing several female roles since her transition journey, like in the 2024 film "Miss Carbón."
Lux Pascal has a very tight-knit relationship with her famous brother
While Pedro Pascal stayed in the U.S. when Lux Pascal migrated back to Chile, he made a point to keep in contact with her and his other two siblings. While speaking to Esquire in April 2023, Pedro discussed how when he would return to Chile to visit his mother and sister, Lux was basically in control of the family, proving she was always a firecracker who was easy to respect. "She ruled the household right away. When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders," Pedro informed the outlet. "Our mother was her mother, but for us to think that we were entitled to this woman's attention in any way was absurd," Pedro added regarding the attitude towards his sister growing up, who seemed to be the center of attention.
As adults, Lux and Pedro's bond is as strong as ever. Pedro also told Esquire about his admiration for his younger sister and how he would do anything for her. "[Lux] is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I've ever known," Pedro stated. Since Pedro is not dating any famous women currently, he has brought Lux as his plus-one to several big red-carpet events, including the premiere of "Gladiator 2." Telling by how it's going, it seems likely that Lux will soon be bringing Pedro to the red carpet as her acting career slowly but surely blows up.