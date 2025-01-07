What We Know About Pedro Pascal's Sister Lux

The world may be well aware of the massive talents of Pedro Pascal, who's gone through a complete evolution after being nominated for an Emmy in 2023 for his transformative starring role in HBO's "The Last of Us," but the actor's sister, Lux Pascal, is a name that deserves more recognition. Lux is also an actor, as well as a transgender activist, and has lived an impressive life despite her relatively young age.

Lux was born on June 4, 1992, in Orange County, California, where her family fled to from Chile to escape a dictatorship. However, Lux's parents moved back to their home country of Chile when she was three. Lux was a student at Saint George's College in Chile before earning her MFA in acting from Juilliard School in May 2023, and she'snotable for her activism regarding trans rights. "We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism," she told Chilean outlet Ya Magazine (via the Daily Mail). Lux is in a relationship with actor and musician José Antonio Raffo de la Jara, who referred to her as "the most beautiful and brightest star in all the galaxies" in an Instagram post.

While Lux has plenty of acting credits to her name, including Season 3 of "Narcos" alongside her brother, many pop culture fans are only aware of her because of Pascal. However, due to her talent and penchant for activism, it's likely that will change.