Why Vince Vaughn's Successful Acting Career Stalled

Another major reason why legendary actor Vince Vaughn stopped starring in comedy movies as frequently is that he changed his professional team around, which impacted the roles he received. During an exclusive conversation with GQ, Vaughn said, "I left to go with a different agency [Creative Artists] as there was a ton of bad blood between my manager and my agent and they hadn't spoken to each other for something like six months... I'd had enough. I liked the new guys, they had some decent ideas but I didn't have the same sort of rapport as I'd had with my previous team. This tweak can affect your output, especially if you're not communicating brilliantly."

Advertisement

After this professional switch-up, Vaughn's interest in acting as a whole started to wane. He also told GQ, "I'm not blaming anyone else but myself here. The machine can make you idle. You read a script and then you agree to a role, then soon enough you're on set looking at a scene that has had all the juice and the life sucked right out of it."

While Vaughn's comedic projects have been scarce in the 2020s, he makes appearances in two comedy films that will be released in theaters in 2025. The films include "Nonnas," which centers around a man who opens up a restaurant where all the chefs are grandmothers, and the partially animated "Animal Friends."