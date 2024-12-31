The Sad Reason Galey Alix Isn't Continuing HGTV's Home In A Heartbeat

HGTV's "Home in a Heartbeat" is a show that seems fairly simple on the surface. Once per episode, self-taught designer Galey Alix and her team have just three days to complete a major home renovation project. That's not exactly a lot of time — and the show's run was similarly brief. "Home in a Heartbeat" aired its eight-episode first (and only) season over the course of about two months in mid-2023. Alix herself has since confirmed that there will not be a Season 2, citing the heavy toll Season 1 took on her physical and mental well-being.

In an October 2024 interview with People, Alix opened up about just how stressful making "Home in a Heartbeat" was. She says she rarely slept, and often broke out in hives. "We would be awake for sometimes 86 hours straight, going up and down ladders and installing drywall, lighting, built-ins, wallpaper — all while the cameras were filming," Alix shared. "And then add on top of that, I'm also hosting, I'm also producing, I'm the contractor slash designer slash day laborer. I was wearing so many hats. And my whole body was just literally decomposing in front of me."

Alix says she doesn't blame HGTV for how things went. Instead, she attributes the stress to her being a little too ambitious with the show's premise, as well as her own perfectionism. Still, Alix likens the experience to "trying to build a plane while also flying it," adding that she doesn't think she'd get through filming another season of the show under the same conditions.

