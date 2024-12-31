The Sad Reason Galey Alix Isn't Continuing HGTV's Home In A Heartbeat
HGTV's "Home in a Heartbeat" is a show that seems fairly simple on the surface. Once per episode, self-taught designer Galey Alix and her team have just three days to complete a major home renovation project. That's not exactly a lot of time — and the show's run was similarly brief. "Home in a Heartbeat" aired its eight-episode first (and only) season over the course of about two months in mid-2023. Alix herself has since confirmed that there will not be a Season 2, citing the heavy toll Season 1 took on her physical and mental well-being.
In an October 2024 interview with People, Alix opened up about just how stressful making "Home in a Heartbeat" was. She says she rarely slept, and often broke out in hives. "We would be awake for sometimes 86 hours straight, going up and down ladders and installing drywall, lighting, built-ins, wallpaper — all while the cameras were filming," Alix shared. "And then add on top of that, I'm also hosting, I'm also producing, I'm the contractor slash designer slash day laborer. I was wearing so many hats. And my whole body was just literally decomposing in front of me."
Alix says she doesn't blame HGTV for how things went. Instead, she attributes the stress to her being a little too ambitious with the show's premise, as well as her own perfectionism. Still, Alix likens the experience to "trying to build a plane while also flying it," adding that she doesn't think she'd get through filming another season of the show under the same conditions.
Galey Alix plans to return to TV
Despite how difficult working on "Home in a Heartbeat" could often be, Galey Alix does still have her sights set on a return to television. In the interview with People, she noted that she has a number of (ideally less stressful) show ideas she's currently pitching to various networks. "I've got a lot of working ideas, but whatever I wind up doing, it'll be more streamlined," Alix explained. "It really can't be something like we did. It really impacted the mental health of myself and my whole team." She revealed that one of her pitches would see her renovating college living spaces, a premise which would take her passion for renovating houses to a brand-new setting.
Whether or not Alix gets the green light for another TV show, she's certainly keeping busy. She's continued her design and renovation work ever since "Home in a Heartbeat" ended, and often keeps fans updated on her exploits via Instagram. In fact, Alix announced in November 2024 that she had partnered with home decor brand Livabliss to create her own line of designer rugs. Plus, back in July 2024, she partnered with fitness personality and former Peloton instructor Kendall Toole to launch a podcast called "Wholeheartedly." The two meet up once a week to discuss mental health and the challenges of their respective industries, among other topics. In the first episode of "Wholeheartedly," Alix revealed that she was even designing Toole's new house, with the two chronicling the renovation on social media.