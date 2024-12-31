Tragic Details About The Cast Of Blossom

Although the 1990s were jam-packed with beloved sitcoms, "Blossom" still managed to carve out a special place in people's hearts during its five-season run. Fans weren't the only ones missing the show decades later as its star, Mayim Bialik, confessed to Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that she was eagerly anticipating a reboot. In fact, the "Big Bang Theory" star even tried to make her dreams a reality by pitching the idea to networks along with the sitcom's creator, Don Reo.

Although they ultimately passed, Bialik still believed all hope wasn't lost since she and Reo could always turn to fans someday to gather funds for their little project. While the neuroscientist didn't get the series reboot she hoped for (or hasn't at the time of writing, anyway), Bialik still enjoyed a mini-reunion with her former castmates Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ, and Michael Stoyanov, during the premiere of the second season of her hit show "Call Me Kat," in 2021.

Speaking to People, Stoyanov, who played one of Bialik's onscreen brothers, enthused, "We're all adults now and a lot of years have gone by but it's the same in the sense of that chemistry is just still there." Von Oÿ, who played Six on "Blossom," shared a similar sentiment, remarking, "The second we all see each other it's as if we've never left." Suffice it to say that the show's cast was also happy to return to simpler times before their lives were filled with devastating tragedies.

