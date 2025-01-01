Tragic Details About CNN's Laura Coates

Laura Coates has been working for CNN since 2016, and she began hosting her own show on the network, "Laura Coates Live" starting in 2023. Six years earlier, Coates started building experience headlining her own program with the "Laura Coates Show" on SiriusXM. Before she became a media star, Coates had a successful legal career, working on a diverse caseload. "I was always draw drawn, interestingly enough, to the storytelling aspect to the law," she explained to "Story in the Public Square."

Even though her enthusiasm for storytelling would make it seem like she was a natural fit for a media role, Coates had to overcome challenges when she decided to switch from working in the U.S. Justice Department to a radio and TV job. "I literally remember leaving and people laughing at me and saying, 'oh she'll be back ... you're gonna try to do television, Laura, that's cute,'" Coates recalled on "Tamron Hall." Happily, she was able to tune out the naysayers and take any failures in stride. Eventually, her tenacity paid off. "Through a series of serendipitous occasions I really got my launch in radio and eventually TV," she added.

Unfortunately, Coates has had to deal with difficulties that weren't as easily surmountable, including health scares, grief, and traumatic experiences both personal and professional. In each instance, she's approached these situations thoughtfully and with courage. Let's take a look.

