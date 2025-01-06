The Most Surprising Trump Family Celebrity Friendships

Hugh Jackman, known for his roles in blockbuster films such as "X-Men" and "The Greatest Showman," has a surprisingly close connection to Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The friendship predates Donald Trump's presidency, with Jackman himself explaining the depth of their bond. "I've known those guys for 15 years," Jackman told Variety in 2018. The actor went on to explain how they manage to dodge discussing politics at personal functions. "We don't talk politics at birthday parties," he said. His remarks were a direct response to the media scrutiny of his relationship with the prominent Trump-Kushner couple, given their controversial role in politics during Donald Trump's first presidency.

During an appearance on "The View" in 2018, Jackman addressed the criticism further. "They've always been so kind and generous," he said, per ABC News. "People question, 'Really?' And I'm kinda like, 'OK, let's say your friends of 15 years' father became president. Whether you agree with the politics or not, do you just dump your friends?'" The actor said he doesn't understand people who do that.

This perspective highlights the challenging balance many people have to strike between personal relationships and political values during a highly polarized time in American history. Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were also seen mingling with Ivanka and Jared at social events in New York long before the Trump political era began. This enduring connection demonstrates how personal bonds can transcend the divisive nature of modern politics, even when public opinion complicates these friendships.

