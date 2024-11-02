Tiffany Trump's Former Party Girl Lifestyle, Explained

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump's daughter with his second wife Marla Maples, earned quite the reputation as a partier in her younger years. While her sister Ivanka ran the charity circuit, Tiffany spent most of her time partying. Though she spent much more time sheltered away from the spotlight, being part of the "Snap Pack" — a group of 20-something Manhattan socialites who made waves on social media in the 2010s — didn't keep her out of headlines entirely. A regular nightlife fixture who would pop up at events in Miami, the Hamptons, and L.A., Tiffany Trump turned heads with her Secret Service detail following her around house parties.

It's no secret Tiffany Trump lives a lavish life, and she certainly is no stranger to the fashion world. However, after her father was sworn into office, her social life began to shift. For one thing, some people in the fashion world didn't want her connection to Donald Trump overshadowing their work. "With Tiffany Trump, there is too much going on," Snap Pack member and fashion designer Andrew Warren told The New York Times in 2016. "It was great press, but it was a distraction from the designs. I don't want to mix with politics." Tiffany eventually married Michael Boulos, a billionaire heir whom she met at Lindsay Lohan's nightclub in Greece.