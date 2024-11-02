Tiffany Trump's Former Party Girl Lifestyle, Explained
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump's daughter with his second wife Marla Maples, earned quite the reputation as a partier in her younger years. While her sister Ivanka ran the charity circuit, Tiffany spent most of her time partying. Though she spent much more time sheltered away from the spotlight, being part of the "Snap Pack" — a group of 20-something Manhattan socialites who made waves on social media in the 2010s — didn't keep her out of headlines entirely. A regular nightlife fixture who would pop up at events in Miami, the Hamptons, and L.A., Tiffany Trump turned heads with her Secret Service detail following her around house parties.
It's no secret Tiffany Trump lives a lavish life, and she certainly is no stranger to the fashion world. However, after her father was sworn into office, her social life began to shift. For one thing, some people in the fashion world didn't want her connection to Donald Trump overshadowing their work. "With Tiffany Trump, there is too much going on," Snap Pack member and fashion designer Andrew Warren told The New York Times in 2016. "It was great press, but it was a distraction from the designs. I don't want to mix with politics." Tiffany eventually married Michael Boulos, a billionaire heir whom she met at Lindsay Lohan's nightclub in Greece.
Tiffany Trump's life has quieted down
Tiffany Trump is still a socialite, but her social life looks a lot different these days. After marrying Michael Boulos, things quieted down quite a lot for her. As a source told Page Six in October 2024, "She is following her older sister's footsteps and going from party girl out on the town to marrying a billionaire, and will now also be settling down and raising a family."
Yes, Tiffany's family is only getting bigger. Donald Trump accidentally spoiled her pregnancy announcement when he let the news slip during a rally. Trump was speaking at an event put on by Michael Boulos' father and was pointing him out in the crowd at the time. "He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," the former president told the audience. "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."
Compared to most of her siblings, Tiffany Trump is a pretty private person. She has not updated her Instagram account since 2023, she mostly stays out of the political fray, and she certainly doesn't go out and party at nightclubs like she once did.