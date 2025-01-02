Inside Jonah Hill's Sweet Bond With His Sister Beanie Feldstein

It's hard to think of two celebrity siblings more adorable than actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein. But wait, we hear you asking, why do Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein have different last names if they're brother and sister? The "Superbad" star was actually born Jonah Hill Feldstein, but decided to use his middle name as his last name when he got into acting. This sort of thing is actually fairly common in Hollywood ("Star Wars" actor Oscar Isaac did the exact same thing). But while they don't go by the same last name, Hill and Feldstein still share an incredibly sweet bond.

Advertisement

"We shared a bathroom for so many years, you know what I mean?" Feldstein remarked of her brother in a 2022 interview with The Cut. "I see him as Jonah Feldstein, not as much as Jonah Hill. But he's my best friend. We are very close. And we lost our brother, so we have a very, very deep connection, and he's like one of the most important people in my whole life, and being his sister is like my greatest joy." Hill, meanwhile, shared that he always thought of Feldstein as his hero in a 2019 chat with The Wall Street Journal, admitting, "People think I'm being over the top. I'm dead-a** serious."

The "21 Jump Street" star went on to praise his younger sibling's ability as a performer, proudly confirming, "The things I struggle with, she had knocked down when she was 14."

Advertisement