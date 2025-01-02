What We Know About Blake Shelton's Sister Endy
Blake Shelton's sister Endy may be related to one of the most famous musicians in the world, but she prefers living outside of the spotlight. The siblings were raised by Dorothy and Dick Shelton in Ada, Oklahoma, along with their eldest brother Richie Shelton, who was Dorothy's son from her previous husband, Ronnie Musgrove. Richie died in a car accident in 1990, a tragedy that brought the Shelton family even closer.
Blake and Endy's paths diverged when they finished high school. After Blake graduated, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he landed his life-changing record deal with Sony Music in 1997. A couple of years earlier, Endy took a more traditional path to her dreams by attending East Central University after high school. Endy eventually became a jewelry designer. Some of her pieces were even inspired by Blake's ex-wife Miranda Lambert, who shared a similar passion for jewelry.
Endy has also managed to keep her family life incredibly private. She's currently married to Mike Intrieri, who she shares two children with. When Endy and her family aren't working, it seems they enjoy the same kind of bonding time that Stefani and Shelton do. "Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs," Stefani once told Marie Claire, giving readers a glimpse of their family life.
Endy Shelton jokingly took credit for Blake Shelton's 'Sexiest Man Alive' title
Endy once joked that her impact on her younger brother helped him considerably in the entertainment industry. In 2017, Blake added another accolade to his long list of accomplishments when he won People's "Sexiest Man Alive" award.
Whereas some stars have been shy or modest about receiving the honor, Blake had no problem accepting the title back then. "But I remember, I was like, 'Man, they're right.' Like, I don't disagree with any of this that I'm hearin'," Shelton told People. As far as Endy was concerned, though, she deserved full credit for her brother winning the award. "Seeing as how I'm the one who taught him everything he knows about being sexy, it's not surprising," Endy said according to Koco News.
However, in all seriousness, Endy felt there was nothing about Blake that screamed "Sexiest Man Alive" when they were hanging out. "As his sister, it's actually pretty humorous to me because when we're at home, his hair is always going in every different direction," Endy said. She would joke that no matter who told her Blake was sexy, whether that was People or Blake's own wife Stefani, the hitmaker's sister just couldn't see it.