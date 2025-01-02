A Look Back At The Awkward Moment When Taylor Swift Proved She'd Never Make It As A Rapper

Taylor Swift is undeniably one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Her 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department" topped the Billboard 200 chart and went platinum six times over. But, while Swift stands firmly atop the mountain of pop, an awkward moment from her past proves that she probably isn't going to be taking over the rap game anytime soon. During the earlier, more country-heavy days of her career, the "You Belong With Me" hitmaker sometimes performed live covers of rapper Eminem's hit song "Lose Yourself."

The rapper originally recorded the song for his 2002 movie "8 Mile," and released it as a single shortly before the film premiered. But while Eminem's "Lose Yourself" became one of the defining tracks of his career, Taylor's version is, well, it's no "Shake It Off," let's just say that. When one of her live renditions resurfaced on Reddit in late 2024, commenters were quick to plug their ears. "There are just some 'crossovers' we never needed to hear. This is one of them!" wrote one unimpressed user. Another her performance as "embarrassing at best," while a third proclaimed that it "could have killed Eminem's career by proxy."

But while rap fans don't seem to care much for the singer-songwriter's take, Eminem himself doesn't have any beef with her. In fact, while the rapper has famously feuded with the likes of Mariah Carey (who penned a diss track about Eminem) and MGK, he gave major props to Swift in a 2016 interview with Zane Lowe. However, Eminem added that a true friendship between himself and the "22" hitmaker was probably highly unlikely.

