5 Small Details You Missed In Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" has finally arrived, and it's safe to say it's got the whole world talking. Swift is almost as famous for dropping hints and Easter Eggs in her music and on tour (as well as pretty much everywhere else, for that matter) — and that's no different with her 2024 release.

There are some more obvious references in the April 19 release, many of which refer to her past relationships. Swifties think the star has included two songs about her current beau Travis Kelce on the album, as well as several tracks featuring nods to her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. Then there's the tellingly capitalized title of "ThanK you aIMee," which appears to be a not-so-subtle reference to her past drama with Kim Kardashian, and even seemingly references her daughter, North West. However, in addition to all those more obvious call-outs, there are a few less exaggerated details relating to "The Tortured Poets Department" that you may well have missed.