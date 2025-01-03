Julia Fox's First Date With Kanye West Was Beyond Strange
As the current ambassador for keeping indie sleaze alive and well, actress and model Julia Fox is truly coming into her own. Her memoir, "Down the Drain," is one for the ages, full of surprisingly beautiful creative nonfiction prose and in-depth honesty. Whereas Fox kept mum about specific individuals within her written work, it's pretty easy to put the pieces together for some of the more salacious details — especially when it comes to her short time dating Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye.
In her book, Fox wrote there was an undeniable attraction between her and West, whose done plenty of problematic and shocking things. He was immediately handsy with Fox, beginning with light petting upon meeting her and then escalating to more salacious behavior. What started as a handsy hug turned into an incident of public exposure when Ye suggested they go outside to talk, and then he pulled down his pants. "[West] starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him," Fox wrote. She immediately leapt to cover Ye's nakedness, casually heckling bystanders not to peep at the peeing rapper. This moment endeared her to West, who then "passionately" made out with her.
Their love affair was destined to be short-lived
From the start of the whirlwind romance, there was speculation that it was all a publicity stunt. With Kanye West on the heels of a volatile divorce from Kim Kardashian, it was easy for the media to assume Julia Fox was simply a rebound girl. However, the "Uncut Gems" actress found their connection to be genuine. In a 2022 episode of the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, Fox had this to say about the relationship: "It's just people that make each other feel better."
Of course, there was an age gap to consider — Fox was 33 at the time and West was 46. After Ye exposed himself, he took Fox to another party where she was berated into simply standing by West, with several of Ye's friends telling her to stop dancing and being loud. There seems to be a pattern of West covering up more of himself while parading around women in different stages of nude silence. Ultimately, Fox revealed that she began to push back when West allegedly attempted to control other aspects of her lifestyle, including demanding that her and her gal pals sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).
Luckily, the romance was simply a quick tornado, with Fox and West separating within two months of dating. Julia Fox has acknowledged the relationship with West was a great reset button for her, admitting that she believes she'll one day outgrow the story. "Believe it or not, Kanye's not the most interesting thing that's ever happened to me," she told The New York Times in 2022, less than a month after their breakup.