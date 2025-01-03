Julia Fox's First Date With Kanye West Was Beyond Strange

From the start of the whirlwind romance, there was speculation that it was all a publicity stunt. With Kanye West on the heels of a volatile divorce from Kim Kardashian, it was easy for the media to assume Julia Fox was simply a rebound girl. However, the "Uncut Gems" actress found their connection to be genuine. In a 2022 episode of the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, Fox had this to say about the relationship: "It's just people that make each other feel better."

Of course, there was an age gap to consider — Fox was 33 at the time and West was 46. After Ye exposed himself, he took Fox to another party where she was berated into simply standing by West, with several of Ye's friends telling her to stop dancing and being loud. There seems to be a pattern of West covering up more of himself while parading around women in different stages of nude silence. Ultimately, Fox revealed that she began to push back when West allegedly attempted to control other aspects of her lifestyle, including demanding that her and her gal pals sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Luckily, the romance was simply a quick tornado, with Fox and West separating within two months of dating. Julia Fox has acknowledged the relationship with West was a great reset button for her, admitting that she believes she'll one day outgrow the story. "Believe it or not, Kanye's not the most interesting thing that's ever happened to me," she told The New York Times in 2022, less than a month after their breakup.

