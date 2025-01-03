The Strange Party Foul Involving Beyoncé That Caused A Stir On Social Media
In 2018, actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish opened the floodgates to one of modern pop culture's most bizarre mysteries when she casually divulged to GQ that an unnamed fellow actor had bitten Beyoncé at a party. The "Girls Trip" star, totally riled up and ready to defend Queen Bey physically if necessary, immediately told her: "I'm going to beat somebody a** at your party." But Beyoncé, ever the emblem of composure (even during incidents like the infamous elevator fight between her sister Solange and husband Jay-Z), brushed off the quite literally bite-sized drama and calmly advised Haddish to just focus on enjoying herself at the soiree instead. A jaw-dropping storm of speculation followed, both from the press and across social media at large, with #WhoBitBeyoncé quickly trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The sheer absurdity of the story had everyone chomping at the bit for answers. Vulture published a piece citing sister site The Cut, which compiled a list of potential suspects. Naturally, fans vetoed the untouchable likes of Queen Latifah and Rihanna, which framed actors Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan as the prime targets. As inquiries continued, Vulture sunk their teeth deeper into what was hilariously coined "Bey-bite-gate." A tipster later revealed that Haddish had dropped another clue during a comedy show in Florida: The biter once dated French Montana. This again pointed to Lathan, who confirmed she spent some time with the rapper on "Watch What Happens Live." Meanwhile, when questioned by GQ, Beyoncé's representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, said: "I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge."
The internet became Beyoncé's personal CSI team
Predictably, social media chewed over the increasingly strange saga, treating it like a full-on true crime investigation. Fans-turned-sleuths even prompted prime suspects Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan to make public statements denying that they were the reportedly heavily-under-the-influence culprit. As Foster joked on Instagram: "Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé." This left Lathan under the magnifying glass, who denied it with a tweet: "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé. And if I did, it would've been a love bite." Plenty of other A-list names were also actively digested, including "Empire's" Taraji P. Henson, though Haddish shut that theory down herself on X.
Even "The Daily Show" took a bite out of the mystery, with viewers suggesting that Chrissy Teigen and Mike Tyson were to blame. In one of the more far-out theories, someone on X even proposed late "Harry Potter" and "Downton Abbey" star Maggie Smith was the biter in question. Years later, TikTok revived the rumors with a fresh theory: Was it Hollywood icon Selma Blair? The "Cruel Intentions" star confessed to biting people in her memoir, "Mean Baby," leading one user to examine the evidence by pointing out, "She bit Sienna Miller, who thought it was funny. She left teeth marks on Seth MacFarlane and he did not think it was funny [...] The first time she bit Kate Moss, Kate Moss thought it was funny. But the second time she bit her, Kate Moss bit back." Since the case of #WhoBitBeyoncé has never officially been solved, it continues leaving fans hungry for the truth.