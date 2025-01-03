The Strange Party Foul Involving Beyoncé That Caused A Stir On Social Media

In 2018, actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish opened the floodgates to one of modern pop culture's most bizarre mysteries when she casually divulged to GQ that an unnamed fellow actor had bitten Beyoncé at a party. The "Girls Trip" star, totally riled up and ready to defend Queen Bey physically if necessary, immediately told her: "I'm going to beat somebody a** at your party." But Beyoncé, ever the emblem of composure (even during incidents like the infamous elevator fight between her sister Solange and husband Jay-Z), brushed off the quite literally bite-sized drama and calmly advised Haddish to just focus on enjoying herself at the soiree instead. A jaw-dropping storm of speculation followed, both from the press and across social media at large, with #WhoBitBeyoncé quickly trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

The sheer absurdity of the story had everyone chomping at the bit for answers. Vulture published a piece citing sister site The Cut, which compiled a list of potential suspects. Naturally, fans vetoed the untouchable likes of Queen Latifah and Rihanna, which framed actors Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan as the prime targets. As inquiries continued, Vulture sunk their teeth deeper into what was hilariously coined "Bey-bite-gate." A tipster later revealed that Haddish had dropped another clue during a comedy show in Florida: The biter once dated French Montana. This again pointed to Lathan, who confirmed she spent some time with the rapper on "Watch What Happens Live." Meanwhile, when questioned by GQ, Beyoncé's representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, said: "I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge."

Advertisement