Meghan Trainor And Daryl Sabara Are Only Married Because Of Chloë Grace Moretz

On one's quest to find love, it's okay to stop and ask for directions every once and a while — or quite often, in pop star Meghan Trainor's case. These days, the "All About That Bass" hitmaker is happily married to actor Daryl Sabara, who's best known for his childhood role in the "Spy Kids" movies. But, by Trainor's own admission, before they met, she was constantly asking her friends to play matchmaker. As a result, the singer ultimately owes her marriage to actor Chloë Grace Moretz, who finally pointed her in the right direction.

Advertisement

The "Me Too" hitmaker revealed that she set them up during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's Netflix talk show "Chelsea," which aired on October 26, 2016 — mere days after Trainor confirmed that she and Sabara were dating. "I asked every person I met since day one, 'Find me a boyfriend!' Like, especially new friends too," Trainor shared (via People). "Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, 'You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever?' And she's like, 'I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.' I was like, 'Daryl? Okay.'"

Moretz and Sabara actually shared the stage in the spring of 2014, when they starred opposite one another in the off-Broadway play "The Library." The former child star is also a musician in addition to being an actor, which made Sabara and Trainor a perfect match.

Advertisement