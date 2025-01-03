Meghan Trainor And Daryl Sabara Are Only Married Because Of Chloë Grace Moretz
On one's quest to find love, it's okay to stop and ask for directions every once and a while — or quite often, in pop star Meghan Trainor's case. These days, the "All About That Bass" hitmaker is happily married to actor Daryl Sabara, who's best known for his childhood role in the "Spy Kids" movies. But, by Trainor's own admission, before they met, she was constantly asking her friends to play matchmaker. As a result, the singer ultimately owes her marriage to actor Chloë Grace Moretz, who finally pointed her in the right direction.
The "Me Too" hitmaker revealed that she set them up during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's Netflix talk show "Chelsea," which aired on October 26, 2016 — mere days after Trainor confirmed that she and Sabara were dating. "I asked every person I met since day one, 'Find me a boyfriend!' Like, especially new friends too," Trainor shared (via People). "Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, 'You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever?' And she's like, 'I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.' I was like, 'Daryl? Okay.'"
Moretz and Sabara actually shared the stage in the spring of 2014, when they starred opposite one another in the off-Broadway play "The Library." The former child star is also a musician in addition to being an actor, which made Sabara and Trainor a perfect match.
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's relationship timeline
Meghan Trainor announced that she and Daryl Sabara were an item in an Instagram post dated October 14, 2016. However, she subsequently acknowledged in her "Chelsea" interview that they had actually been dating for a few months at that point, placing the start of their romance closer to July 2016. The celebrity couple proudly shared their engagement news, again via Instagram, in December 2017. And, just one year later, they were married. People broke the news that Trainor and Sabara had tied the knot in the backyard of their Los Angeles home. The intimate ceremony took place on December 22, 2018, which just so happened to also be Trainor's 25th birthday.
On February 8, 2021, the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Riley. Their second son, Barry, was born on July 1, 2023. This notably marked yet another happy coincidence for them too. On Instagram, Trainor pointed out that July 1, 2023 was actually the seventh anniversary of her very first date with Sabara.
Fast forward to June 14, 2024 — Daryl Sabara's 32nd birthday. The former child star himself took to Instagram, celebrating another wonderful year with his family. "32 today and every day I'm reminded how amazing my life is with my beautiful family," he wrote. Sabara also thanked Trainor "for picking me, choosing me, and loving me."