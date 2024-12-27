Elon Musk And Laura Loomer Are Locked In A Brutal Feud (& We Bet Trump's Ego Is Loving It)
Elon Musk spent millions on Donald Trump's campaign, which may be why Trump is keeping him around. However, not everyone who wants to be close to Donald has the same deep pockets as Musk. There are others like Laura Loomer, the far-right activist and conspiracy theorist who had a rumored relationship with Donald. It turns out that Loomer doesn't seem to like Musk all that much, and she's made her displeasure with him known on X, formerly Twitter, Musk's own social media platform. And we can't help but think that Trump is probably sitting back and loving it all.
It seemed to start when Loomer started questioning Musk's political stances, including the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the advisory board Trump assigned to Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, another avid Trump supporter. Loomer said on X that it sounded like the billionaires would likely be using the position to funnel money to themselves instead of making the government more efficient. To which Musk replied, "Loomer is trolling for attention. Ignore."
Then Loomer's X account lost its verified blue check mark. She has a theory as to why, which she posted on X: "@elonmusk has removed my blue check mark on X because I dared to question his support for H1B visas, the replacement of American tech workers by Indian immigrants, and I questioned his relationship with China." Her account was also apparently temporarily blocked for violating X rules. The timing does seem to coincide with when she started calling out Musk. Was it a direct cause and effect or just happenstance? Loomer certainly believes it was nefarious.
Laura Loomer isn't happy that Elon Musk seemed to ban her for speaking out against him
Along with questions about what DOGE will actually do, Laura Loomer has challenged Elon Musk's stance on immigration, specifically the H-1B visa. Musk has been posting about bringing in more international skilled workers for tech companies, which seems counter to Donald Trump's campaign arguments for "America First" and limiting immigrants to the U.S. Those tech workers would be able to live and work in the U.S. with an H-1B visa. (Interestingly, Melania Trump once used an H-1B visa to stay in the U.S.)
Loomer pointed out on X that Donald was against the program back in 2016, and Donald did end up limiting H-1B visas during his first term. So, Musk's position seems to put him at odds with Trump. It seems that if Musk's arguments sway Trump, he'll find himself facing backlash from some of his other supporters, such as Loomer. And it won't go very far in his claims that Musk isn't actually in control.
Loomer seems to be joining those critics on the left (and some on the right) who don't like the influence that billionaire Musk seems to be having over Trump and who have claimed that Musk is actually the one calling the shots. She shared an exchange that Musk had on X where Musk replied to someone who'd posted, "Never insult the monarch" by saying, "I am constantly insulted on this platform." Loomer wasn't happy with the whole exchange; she posted: "This is America. We don't have a monarchy. This is outrageous."
Donald Trump could be reveling in Musk and Loomer vying over who supports him the most
Donald Trump hasn't publicly chimed in on the Laura Loomer vs. Elon Musk situation (yet), but he does seem to have been needled by those who have referred to Musk as the real president. At a Turning Point USA event in December, he said: "No, he's not going to be president, that I can tell you. And I'm safe, you know why? He can't be — he wasn't born in this country" (via CNN).
Trump's leadership style seems to be all about having people bend over backward to please him and even fight with each other over who can be the most loyal to him. Joshua Green, who wrote the book "Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency," described the behind-the-scenes situation with staffers during Trump's first term in the White House: "He likes chaos. He likes people fighting. ...There aren't just rivalries, there are shifting rivalries" (via CBS News).
So, for Musk and Loomer to be at odds over who is in Trump's favor seems to play into exactly what the President-elect wants in those around him, and it probably helps boost his ego on the way. The rest of us will just have to wait and see which side wins out, though we're not sure there are any winners here.