Elon Musk And Laura Loomer Are Locked In A Brutal Feud (& We Bet Trump's Ego Is Loving It)

Elon Musk spent millions on Donald Trump's campaign, which may be why Trump is keeping him around. However, not everyone who wants to be close to Donald has the same deep pockets as Musk. There are others like Laura Loomer, the far-right activist and conspiracy theorist who had a rumored relationship with Donald. It turns out that Loomer doesn't seem to like Musk all that much, and she's made her displeasure with him known on X, formerly Twitter, Musk's own social media platform. And we can't help but think that Trump is probably sitting back and loving it all.

It seemed to start when Loomer started questioning Musk's political stances, including the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the advisory board Trump assigned to Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, another avid Trump supporter. Loomer said on X that it sounded like the billionaires would likely be using the position to funnel money to themselves instead of making the government more efficient. To which Musk replied, "Loomer is trolling for attention. Ignore."

Then Loomer's X account lost its verified blue check mark. She has a theory as to why, which she posted on X: "@elonmusk has removed my blue check mark on X because I dared to question his support for H1B visas, the replacement of American tech workers by Indian immigrants, and I questioned his relationship with China." Her account was also apparently temporarily blocked for violating X rules. The timing does seem to coincide with when she started calling out Musk. Was it a direct cause and effect or just happenstance? Loomer certainly believes it was nefarious.

