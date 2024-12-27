Trump Seemingly Mistakes Social Media For Private Texts With Cringe Message To Elon Musk

Donald Trump's relationship with Elon Musk has had its bumpy moments, but it seems to be on solid ground at the moment. Having received substantial help with his campaign from the SpaceX founder, the president-elect wasted no time showing his appreciation by appointing Musk in charge of curbing government spending. Now, Trump has inadvertently let the world know just how far Musk has entered his inner circle. On his December 27 Truth Social feed, he posted an invite that seemed more appropriate for a DM than for a public forum. "Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago," he wrote. "Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT." True, the message didn't mention Musk by name, but the "x" was a solid clue as to whom he meant.

Advertisement

As of this posting, we don't know whether Musk responded. He's been rather busy of late promoting the fast-tracking of H-1B visas, which would allow more skilled engineers from India and elsewhere to legally work for U.S. tech companies. Some of Trump's staunch supporters say this goes against their goal of curbing immigration and prioritizing hires to American citizens. This topic is also the source of a brutal feud between Musk and conservative journalist Laura Loomer. It's a pretty safe bet Loomer won't get a similar invite to the Trump NYE bash.