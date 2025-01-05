Julianne Hough's Complete Style Transformation
Ever since she danced her way into the heart of the nation by joining "Dancing with the Stars" in 2007, Julianne Hough has been a household name. Her career progression — as well as her killer dance moves — has been a joy to watch over the years, as Hough has blossomed in the public eye. While we could talk at length about her impressive achievements, one thing, in particular, has caught our attention consistently over the years when it comes to Hough: her ever-changing, no-holds-barred approach to fashion.
Julianne Hough's stunning transformation isn't to be underestimated, not least because she managed to come out of the aughts with her style reputation relatively intact (something incredibly hard to do in that era). With a career spanning over two decades, Hough has served some serious looks at events, galas, and even just casually strolling about town. Let's take a look at how Hough's style has changed with the times.
Julianne Hough's 2000s style was unmatched
Julianne Hough was living the high life in 2007 as a new, bright, bubbly, and very blond ballroom dancing pro on "Dancing with the Stars." Amazingly, the competitive dancer was just 18 years old at the time of her debut. As her star was rising, Hough was starting to appear at more benefits and events than ever before. In April of that year, she attended the 14th Annual Race to Erase MS, called Dance to Erase MS, at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Apolo Ohno.
Keeping with the trends of the time, Hough wore a bright pinky-red silk bubble dress with flower detailing at the shoulder. Though it was a relatively simple outfit, it was striking enough to help Hough stand out in the crowd. Her California-blond hair was styled in an of-the-moment cut, with bold side fringe and plenty of layers. Hough kept jewelry to a minimum, allowing her outfit to speak for itself. As for shoes, Hough played it safe by wearing a pair of black patent pumps that blended in with the black carpet. But arguably, her best accessory was her beaming smile.
Julianne Hough had a Marilyn Monroe moment
The 2000s was certainly a special decade for fashion. The era was still heavily influenced by '90s styles but with the introduction of sleeker silhouettes and some arguably questionable hairstyles. When Julianne Hough attended the 2008 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys — where she was nominated for outstanding choreography for a "Dancing with the Stars" routine — she could've easily been mistaken for Christina Aguilera. Big, blond hair à la Marilyn Monroe had a revival in the late aughties, and Hough wasn't afraid to try it out for herself. She wore her tresses in a low, messy bun, complete with a braid across the side.
Her white dress, again reminiscent of Monroe, would have looked at home in Golden Age Hollywood. The deep V of the back did well to showcase the dancer's shoulder muscles, while the black detailing pulled her in around the waist. Accessories were kept to a bare minimum, in the form of a simple sparkly bracelet and a demure necklace with a black pendant. She stuck to the black and white theme with black strappy pumps and a simple black boxy clutch.
She gave grown-up glam at the 2011 Golden Globes
"Dancing with the Stars" star Julianne Hough pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the 2011 Golden Globes. Though she stopped appearing as a professional on the series in 2009, her time in the spotlight didn't come to a grinding halt. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Hough joined the cast of "Burlesque," playing an ambitious dancer in an LA burlesque club. The movie turned out to be a critical flop, but its high-profile casting, which included Cher and Christina Aguilera, meant it generated a lot of buzz.
When Hough attended the Golden Globes in support of the project, she marked a new era for her personal sense of style. She was no longer the new kid on the block. Now in her early 20s, her aesthetic took on a more refined appeal. For the swanky Hollywood awards ceremony, she wore a full-length Marchesa gown with a striking high neckline and gold clutch bag by Judith Leiber. Hough wore her hair in a bouffant style, adding a touch of '60s glam. While this could easily have been written off as just another little black dress, Hough's poise, careful accessorizing, and glamorous hair and makeup make this look one for the books.
She looked pretty in pink alongside her brother, Derek Hough
While Derek and Julianne Hough aren't the only famous ones in their family, they are the most well-known — not to mention the painfully good-looking sibling duo America didn't know it needed. The brother and sister appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" together, though Derek was on the show for much longer than his sister, leaving as a dance professional for good in 2016.
In 2013, Julianne and Derek appeared at the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe After Party together, with Hough wearing a beautiful, form-fitting pale pink dress with silk detailing and embellished sleeves. The flowing gown, with a mermaid-shape in the middle, shimmered beautifully in the light on the red carpet, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Her hair was swept away from her face in a stylish and edgy quiff, and jewelry was virtually non-existent.
Unfortunately, the gorgeous dress didn't survive the evening. Hough posted a photograph of herself pointing to two huge rips in the bottom of the dress while pulling a face. "Umm, I think I may have danced too hard ... Eeek!" read the caption on Instagram. While an undeniably beautiful look, it loses some points for sheer impracticality — though something tells us Hough learned a valuable lesson here.
She debuted a chic new bob to match her new gig
2014 was a very important year for Julianne Hough. Though she left "Dancing with the Stars" years prior, she opted to return to the series, but this time, she was the one giving the scores. Hough joined longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba on the judging panel, as the show attempted to breathe new life into its format.
Perhaps as a result of this new primetime gig, Hough's style leveled up. She attended the 2014 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in October, looking every inch the demure, classy, and chic starlet, ready to give the criticism instead of taking it. She wore a fresh baby blue halter neck dress for the occasion, with a belt cinched around the waist. Hough's hair had also undergone a transformation, as she rocked a blond layered bob with a dark root. She completed the look with a round silver clutch bag with a gold clasp, and her makeup was relatively simple, with bold lashes and a pale lip. Her silver pointed pumps matched wonderfully with her bag for a little bit of extra shine.
Julianne Hough took it up a notch in 2015
In 2015, Julianne Hough attended American Music Awards in Los Angeles looking like a sun-kissed knockout, but this wasn't a play-it-safe-with-a-little-black-dress scenario. Hough got to a point with her aesthetic where she was comfortable taking risks, pushing the envelope, and embracing bolder looks. Not only did her tile-effect sequin dress by Naeem Khan look exquisite, but it had not one, but two, thigh-high slits at the front, showcasing her tanned legs.
She paired the blue, yellow, and green look with a clutch by Rauwolf, but the real crowning glory here is Hough's hair. Created by stylist Riawna Capri, the sleek crisscross look was painstakingly achieved using spray wax and glossing spray to ensure it stayed shiny the entire night. At the ceremony, Hough presented the award for favorite rap/hip hop artist alongside British singer Ellie Goulding, with her red lipstick and smoky eye makeup truly popping on camera.
Julianne Hough's sequin suit and long hair stole the show in 2017
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's relationship was cemented in 2017 when they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that featured two bridal gowns designed by Marchesa. It was a big year for Hough's personal life, and, indeed, for her career, as she once again stepped back from "Dancing with the Stars."
Throughout this period, Hough's style was fun and playful, reflecting that newlywed glow. She attended The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Los Angeles Gala that year wearing a sparkling, wide-legged silver pantsuit with a plunging neckline. Most notably, she sported long silky blond tresses with a slight side part.
To amp up the effect, Hough's eye makeup was bold and sultry, giving her a pinch of femme fatale Bond villain vibes that we can fully get behind. Laich attended the event alongside Hough, with the two happily posing together on the red carpet for the swarms of photographers.
She was a lady in red at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2018 marked an undeniable shift in Julianne Hough's style that will go down in Hollywood lookbook history. She attended one of the hottest nights of the year, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, looking like she had just stepped out of a 1950s thriller noir. Hough swapped her trademark blond locks for a glossy auburn red that completely overhauled her entire look. She matched her loose waves with red lipstick and a subtle smoky eye, creating a breathtaking combination that still gives us chills.
Her dress was a sleek cream silk Max Mara number that flowed beautifully to the floor. This look showcased her new 'do, letting it shine in all its crowning glory with the contrast against the light gown. Of course, she added another element of Old Hollywood glam by wearing a huge diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz. Hough cemented her place in the fashion canon with this jaw-dropping slam dunk of an outfit.
The dancer aced masculine tailoring
Just when we thought she'd reached the top, Julianne Hough managed to pull something out of the bag that completely surprised us and had us giving her a standing ovation. In 2018, she attended the premiere of "A Star Is Born," the hit remake starring Lady Gaga, in Los Angeles wearing a gorgeous Jenny Packham archive white suit. She also accessorized with a sleek silver clutch bag, which complemented the sharp lines of the blazer to drive home the gentle severity of the outfit. The wide-legged number cradled the line between masculine and feminine wonderfully. Hough also opted to play with her hair again, this time going for an edgy, choppy bob with a messy fringe, giving it an edge of modern flapper.
This ensemble is a testament to just how emboldened Hough was becoming with her fashion choices at this stage. No longer a young newbie in the business, she was a seasoned professional dancer, TV personality, actor, and wife. Hough oozed confidence and wasn't afraid to show this through her style, even if it was a touch riskier than some of her previous looks.
Julianne Hough's red dress won the 2019 AGT red carpet
In 2019, Julianne Hough expanded her repertoire by landing a spot on one of the world's biggest reality TV competitions, "America's Got Talent." Hough, along with Gabrielle Union, replaced former judges Mel B and Heidi Klum on the Simon Cowell vehicle. "The fact that I can be part of a show that people get to come on stage, pour their hearts out ... to be a part of actually creating and helping people's dreams come true, I feel extremely honored," Hough said on "Today."
Her excitement was palpable, and Hough took that energy to the red carpet of Season 14 by wearing a show-stopping red sequined dress. The Elisabetta Franchi gown featured batwing arms, a cute heart cutout across the chest, and a thigh-high split. It's not an outfit everyone could pull off, but Hough wore it with confidence and ease, proving that she was right where she was supposed to be. With a dress like this, other style elements are secondary but can't be overlooked. Hough wore high red pumps with a dainty ankle strap, while her hair was shiny and slick in a short bob cut. Of course, she paired the outfit with matching red lipstick.
Julianne Hough rocked darker hair in 2020
For obvious reasons, 2020 was a trying year for everybody. Julianne Hough, like many people across the world, opted to quarantine, but notably not with her husband, Brooks Laich. "My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work ... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now," she told Oprah Magazine in April. However, she still had her mom by her side.
While out and about in Los Angeles with her mom Marriann Hough, she opted for a casual green dress with a speckled white pattern and a thigh-high split, which echoed her fun sense of off-duty style. Hough paired the look with an over-the-shoulder tan purse and some subtle rings, while her noticeably darker hair was worn in loose waves and a long bob. Whether this was a conscious style choice or simply an effect of the pandemic — during which many opted to forgo the intimacy of a hair salon — is unknown. Hough completed the ensemble with white strappy sandals that were both stylish and practical. Sadly, by the end of the year, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's divorce was well underway.
Julianne had a sheer moment
In 2021, Julianne Hough was on her way back to singledom with a career that wouldn't slow down. She attended the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala at Gearbox in Los Angeles in October, wearing a dazzling rust-colored sheer cutout gown that showcased her sun-kissed skin. Jeanann Williams styled this unique Aliette design for Hough. Williams has also styled other big names such as Naomi Watts, Monica Barbaro, and Leslie Bibb. To say Hough is in good company would be an understatement!
Hough paired the look with a red clutch bag, but all eyes were on the dress. The sheerness of the look won't be to everyone's taste, but Hough pulled it off beautifully, adding a touch of sophistication to what could've been something else altogether. Hough opted for simple nude shoes to ensure the attention stayed on the outfit, and a high, sleek ponytail to showcase her glowing skin and high cheekbones. Her ability to put a personal twist on a look was becoming undoubtable by this stage.
Julianne Hough or Poison Ivy?
Hosting your very own stage show is something most of us can only dream of, but Julianne Hough lived the dream in 2022 when she hosted her own holiday extravaganza at The Paradise Club. The show focused on celebrating New York City's wonderful night scene and was packed full of songs, and of course, dance. For the December 17 performance, Hough wore a green silk number cinched in at the waist with a high neck and long sleeves. To top it off, she added a headpiece with long, heart-shaped beads that gave her a '70s vibe.
She coupled the look with gold strappy pumps and bright red lipstick, giving her an aesthetic that Mrs. Claus (or Batman's nemesis Poison Ivy) would be proud of. The project turned out to be an important one for the star, who told CNN of the cabaret show, "I have fallen in love with dancing and music and acting and being a student of the craft again." With costumes like that, it's not hard to see why!
She rocked her baby bob in baby pink
If there were an award for aging backward, Julianne Hough would win it. She attended the Tony Awards in 2024 looking as radiant as she was when she was fresh on the scene. The triple threat wore a pale pink strapless ruffled gown for the exclusive New York City event, opting to set the look off with a simple necklace and earring combination. Her hair was back to being ultra-short, and this time the baby bob was parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears. At this point in her career, Hough had returned to the "Dancing with the Stars" family, this time acting as co-host of the show. Incidentally, she was also the co-host of the pre-show Tony's event "The Tony Awards: Act One."
The stunning gown and fresh-faced look sent a clear message — Hough isn't about to be counted out of the game anytime soon, and she's ready to work for it. With an endless line of projects at her feet, is it any wonder that her style is always top notch and on point? Hough is always ready.