Julianne Hough's Complete Style Transformation

Ever since she danced her way into the heart of the nation by joining "Dancing with the Stars" in 2007, Julianne Hough has been a household name. Her career progression — as well as her killer dance moves — has been a joy to watch over the years, as Hough has blossomed in the public eye. While we could talk at length about her impressive achievements, one thing, in particular, has caught our attention consistently over the years when it comes to Hough: her ever-changing, no-holds-barred approach to fashion.

Julianne Hough's stunning transformation isn't to be underestimated, not least because she managed to come out of the aughts with her style reputation relatively intact (something incredibly hard to do in that era). With a career spanning over two decades, Hough has served some serious looks at events, galas, and even just casually strolling about town. Let's take a look at how Hough's style has changed with the times.