Queen Camilla's Worst Makeup Mistakes

We may wonder how some royals look without makeup, but Queen Camilla likely isn't one of them. She usually looks like she's wearing almost no makeup day-to-day. From head to toe, King Charles III's wife has her own signature style and, while her style has certainly evolved since she joined the royal family, at least one thing has remained the same: she favors a simple beauty routine. Among the many things you won't catch Camilla wearing is a full face of glam makeup. That doesn't mean, however, that her beauty routine always leads her in the right direction.

While she has only been the queen since 2022, Camilla has been in the public eye for decades and has attended several public events over the years, so we've gotta hand it to her: she has a pretty good track record and hasn't sported bad makeup nearly as much as others have. Even so, she's had a few makeup looks that weren't quite right, and it proves that when it comes to perfecting the no-makeup makeup look, consistency is key.