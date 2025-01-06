Who Is Cindy Crawford's Husband, Rande Gerber?

He may not be as instantly recognizable as his famous spouse, kids, and business partner, but Cindy Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber, is equally successful. Crawford has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and Gerber's metamorphosis has been just as compelling. Before he married Cindy, became Kaia and Presley's dad, or started a wildly successful tequila brand with George Clooney, Gerber made a name for himself as a power player in the world of hospitality. The man behind some of the hippest, coolest bars in the country, Gerber has a knack for knowing what people want and delivering it.

"He comes off as very laid-back and he is, but he's also constantly thinking, and he notices ev-ery-thing," Crawford said at a Paris Fashion Week party per The New York Times. "He always has his finger on the pulse of what the next cool thing is going to be."

To an outsider, Gerber may look like the luckiest man in the world. He is jaw-droppingly handsome, surrounded by supermodels and celebrities, and has a reported net worth of around $400 million. Those who knew him when, however, say that luck had nothing to do with it, and attribute Gerber's success to hustle and hard work. Famous hotelier Ian Schrager, who gave Gerber his start in the hospitality biz, told The New York Times, "He's a model for 'hard work pays off.'" He added, "He was a kid from Queens, and he went on to marry a beautiful woman and have a beautiful family and great success. And it's always nice when a nice guy does good."

