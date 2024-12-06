Cindy Crawford's Kids Live Lavish Lives
Cindy Crawford has lived a luxurious life. She's got a ton of famous exes, including Richard Gere, and she once got to meet British royals Princess Diana and Prince William. She's traveled all around the globe for her career, gracing the cover of nearly every major fashion magazine in the world. Yes, Crawford knows a thing or two about living a glamorous life.
For decades now, Crawford has been married to Rande Gerber, and the couple share two children, Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber. Though neither has ascended to the celebrity status of their mother, both are well on their way to having name recognition independent of Crawford. But it's because of Crawford that Kaia and Presley were able to start their careers at such young ages, and it's because of her that they live about as glamorously as their mother. Take a look at the lavish lives of Cindy Crawford's kids.
Cindy Crawford's kids grew up in beautiful homes
For Cindy Crawford's kids, luxury starts at home. Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber spent much of their childhood with their parents living in a luxury apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The location was ideal for the family, too. "Within a week after we moved in, I was a total convert. Not only am I able to take my little boy to Central Park every day, but I love my apartment. It's my sanctuary from Manhattan's craziness," Crawford told Architectural Digest shortly after moving in.
Most of Kaia and Presley's childhood, however, was spent in Malibu, another ritzy place to own real estate. In 1998, Crawford and Rande purchased a mansion in the famed town for nearly $2 million, and it served as their primary residence for decades. When the family wasn't in Malibu or Manhattan, they were often in Mexico. Crawford and Rande purchased a property in Los Cabos with George and Amal Clooney, with each family having a separate home on the plot of land. Additionally, Crawford and Rande have owned a lake home in Ontario, Canada for years, leaving their real estate footprint all over North America. Kaia and Presley still enjoy visiting their family's lakeside retreat.
They've flown on private jets
Cindy Crawford's kids have so many different places around the world to call home, and they've got to get to these homes somehow. It seems that their preferred mode of transportation is private jet. Crawford, Rande Gerber, Presley Gerber, and Kaia Gerber have all been spotted either boarding or deplaning a private jet or loitering outside a private airport, so it's reasonable to assume the family flies private to and from their homes, as well as other destinations.
And how much does that cost exactly? Well, a lot. If the Crawford-Gerber family were to fly from Los Angeles International Airport to Ontario International Airport on a charter flight, assuming the flight would take around five hours, it would cost around $3,000 per hour, meaning the family would have to shell out $15,000 minimum for their travels. However, Crawford's kids don't fly private exclusively. As Presley shared in an interview, his favorite airline is American Airlines.
Cindy Crawford's kids take beautiful vacations
"I feel like I've lived a whole life already. Having the opportunity to travel taught me so much from such a young age," Kaia Gerber told Elle. And she's not kidding. Kaia and Presley Gerber have traveled all over the world, both for their modeling careers and on vacations with their parents. As noted, the Crawford-Gerber family owns property in Canada, making that a frequent destination for both Kaia and Presley, but they also spend ample time in Mexico. While Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber no longer own property south of the border, the family still makes their way to Los Cabos for vacations every now and again.
In 2016, when Kaia and Presley were just beginning their modeling careers, the family took a trip to the Grand Canyon, with Crawford making it abundantly clear on Instagram that her family is nothing like the Griswolds of the "National Lampoon" movies (and we'd have to agree — the Crawford/Gerber family is much more chic). That same year, the family traveled even farther south than usual. They visited South America and took a river cruise down the Amazon, making a houseboat their home for the duration of the trip. And in 2024, Kaia and Crawford got to spend some time in Paris — a city they're both well-acquainted with thanks to their jobs — for the Olympic Games.
Kaia Gerber has modeled with her famous mom
Cindy Crawford is considered one of the original supermodels, and because of that, her daughter Kaia Gerber had a very unique upbringing. She grew up around other famous models, like Naomi Campbell, and she got her own start in modeling early in life. "When I was 13, I signed with an agency and began taking small jobs. While it was a young age to start, I was also in an unusual position: By that time, modeling wasn't a foreign world to me. From my mother I had the kind of knowledge going into it that most girls don't get," Gerber told of Vogue of her start in the industry. When Gerber was 16, she walked her first runway for a Calvin Klein fashion show.
For years now, it's been common to see Crawford and Gerber modeling together. In 2024, the mother-daughter duo starred in a joint Zara campaign. Years earlier, in 2017, Crawford and Gerber walked the Versace runway together. Crawford and Gerber are even open to Gerber recreating some of her mother's most famous modeling moments, namely Crawford's everlasting 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial, though with some changes. "I definitely think the Pepsi thing would be fun. But if they're going to do her — it has to be the iconic commercial, but a new version of that," Crawford told People. Gerber is respectful of her mother's history, though. "Some things are just so good you don't even want to touch them," she said. "And I think some of those moments I'm just like, 'Leave them there,' you know?"
Kaia Gerber is a movie star
Kaia Gerber is certainly following in her mother's footsteps when it comes to modeling, but she's also carving her own path. Gerber is already a far more accomplished actor than Cindy Crawford, as the famed supermodel's acting credits are limited mostly to one-off episodes of television and music video appearances. Crawford's daughter, however, has been acting since she was a teenager, with her first legitimate credit coming from a made-for-TV movie in 2016.
Since then, she's found work in projects like "American Horror Story" and "Babylon," and she's emerged as a promising young actor thanks to films like "Saturday Night," as well the 2024 series "Palm Royale," which she co-starred in alongside Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Allison Janney, and the iconic Carol Burnett. Gerber has been especially proud of her work in 2023's "Bottoms." "I feel so honored that I got to be a part of that movie because I think it's really special. I think it's going to shock people in a good way," Gerber told Elle of the project.
For Gerber, acting came as a natural transition from modeling, and she's gained some confidence along the way. "For so long, I felt like as a model, I was playing these different characters, which was really cool, and I still like doing that," Gerber said. "But I think now, because I get to do that in acting and that's my primary focus, I appreciate when I feel seen by someone as me, the person. I wasn't ready for that when I was first modeling, because I didn't feel fully formed. Now I feel more myself."
She has super famous friends
Growing up with a famous mom has given Kaia Gerber lots of connections and opportunities, and that's led to becoming friends with some other very famous people. Some of her friends, like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, come from the modeling world, while others, such as Ayo Edebiri, are friends that Gerber met through her acting work. In fact, Gerber is so close with Edebiri, whom she met on the set of their film "Bottoms," that the two have matching tattoos. "I went to see [Edebiri] on 'SNL' and she did such a wonderful job. The next day, I thought she would just stay in bed and kind of relax after what I know is a very intense week, but she was like, 'We're getting tattoos,'" Gerber said in an interview with E! News.
While many of Gerber's friends, like Edebiri, are people she's met in adulthood, the model has had famous friends since before she turned 18. For Gerber's 18th birthday, a slew of superstar celebrities and children of famous people all gathered to celebrate. Among the guest list were the aforementioned Jenner; Alexander Wang; Leonardo DiCaprio; Madonna's oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon; and one of David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham; among others.
Kaia Gerber attends lavish events
Being both a sought-after fashion model and the daughter of one of the most iconic models on the planet gives Kaia Gerber access to events that are reserved for only the richest and the most famous. One event that Gerber has become a regular at in recent years is the Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It's an invitation that's notoriously hard to come by and wildly expensive, and it's become a playground for the Hollywood elite to play dress-up in some of the most expensive garments in history.
"I am just looking forward to being there," Gerber said in a video for Vogue in 2022 ahead of her first time at the ball. "I feel like I've seen it for so many years, so it'll be interesting to see what the reality of the Met really is." That evening, Gerber sported an Oscar de la Renta piece inspired by the dress Bianca Jagger wore to the Met Gala in 1981.
The Met Gala isn't the only swanky event Gerber has attended. In 2023, the budding actor accompanied her Oscar-nominated boyfriend, Austin Butler, to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, one of the most notable events associated with the Oscars — aside from the actual ceremony itself, that is. Gerber stunned in a Celine dress while walking the blue carpet. And as for why she didn't accompany Butler to the awards ceremony? "I've got my best friend here with me who is also my agent," Butler said in a red carpet interview. "And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight."
Presley Gerber models too
Not unlike Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber has grown up to be gorgeous. It's not too surprising then that he also started to model. In fact, the very same day that Kaia Gerber was signed to a modeling agency, her older brother, Presley Gerber, was signed too. Since then, Presley has been booked and busy, posing for ad campaigns and magazine covers while also walking runways. Presley has been the face of Celine advertisements, graced the cover of GQ Style Mexico, and walked for Moschino, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
"At first I wasn't sure [about modeling], but once I started doing it more often, I started having a lot of fun with it. It was about a year and half ago that I realized this was something I wanted to pursue," Presley said in an interview with Daily Front Row. "I used to work at a smoothie place in Malibu, and this has been quite an upgrade."
Although Presley continues to model, he's not quite as focused on it as he once was. Cindy Crawford's son has other priorities, like advocating for mental health. "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," Presley explained in an episode of "Studio 22 Podcast." Presley has used social media to connect with his followers and remind others that they're not alone.
He travels frequently
Presley Gerber gets around ... the world, that is. As noted, the model has traveled plenty with his family, but he's also gone on solo trips, both for work and for fun. "I was lucky enough to get to travel a bunch. I went to Italy twice — Capri, Florence, and Milan — and that was amazing," Gerber shared with Daily Front Row back in 2016, noting that one of the travel was for work. "We had an absolute blast. The guys I shot with [Cameron Dallas and Gabriel Kane Lewis] and I are all pretty close, so there was no pressure. Everyone who works at Dolce & Gabbana is so great to us," Gerber said of his time overseas.
Gerber appears to get away on his own quite often, too. Back in 2021, Gerber shared footage of himself on social media of his getaway to Barbuda, a stunning island in the Caribbean Sea. He's also been more discreet with some of his travels, like in 2024 when he posted photos of a seemingly tropical location without disclosing the location. The year prior, Gerber decided to spend time in warmer locale and spent his vacation golfing, jumping off a boat, and sunbathing in the sand. "Starting off the year in a beautiful place with family and friends. A perfect reset... I have a good feeling about 2023," Gerber said on Instagram. Wherever he was looked idyllic, and everything he was doing looked expensive.
Both siblings wear designer clothing
Both Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber can be found wearing expensive designer items in their professional and personal lives. As a professional, Presley has modeled for brands such as Celine and Burberry, both of which are luxury brands with luxury price tags. In the latter campaign, Presley sported a Burberry jacket worth nearly $2,000 and pants that go for about $640, among other high-priced items. No word on whether Presley got to keep any of the clothing, but he likely made enough money from the photo shoot to buy at least some of the wardrobe himself.
As for Kaia, much of her designer choices are seen while she's at events and walking the red carpet. For an event in the fall of 2024, Kaia wore a stunning green Gucci dress, and a few weeks prior, she donned a vintage Givenchy piece for a separate outing. And it should come as no surprise that Kaia is a fan of Givenchy — she's shared her affinity for French style in the past. "I would say I'm a tomboy, but I've always been very influenced by the French 'cool girls' like Jane Birkin and Françoise Hardy. I like simple, comfortable pieces — trousers, sneakers, and blazers," she told W Magazine. But she also tries to stay practical about her choices. "I have this green Celine bag that I carry literally every day and have dragged through the mud, and it's still in great condition. It's like my safety blanket. I think investing in clothes is smart, but I can't justify buying trendy, expensive clothes," Kaia said.