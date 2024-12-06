Cindy Crawford's Kids Live Lavish Lives

Being both a sought-after fashion model and the daughter of one of the most iconic models on the planet gives Kaia Gerber access to events that are reserved for only the richest and the most famous. One event that Gerber has become a regular at in recent years is the Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It's an invitation that's notoriously hard to come by and wildly expensive, and it's become a playground for the Hollywood elite to play dress-up in some of the most expensive garments in history.

Advertisement

"I am just looking forward to being there," Gerber said in a video for Vogue in 2022 ahead of her first time at the ball. "I feel like I've seen it for so many years, so it'll be interesting to see what the reality of the Met really is." That evening, Gerber sported an Oscar de la Renta piece inspired by the dress Bianca Jagger wore to the Met Gala in 1981.

The Met Gala isn't the only swanky event Gerber has attended. In 2023, the budding actor accompanied her Oscar-nominated boyfriend, Austin Butler, to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, one of the most notable events associated with the Oscars — aside from the actual ceremony itself, that is. Gerber stunned in a Celine dress while walking the blue carpet. And as for why she didn't accompany Butler to the awards ceremony? "I've got my best friend here with me who is also my agent," Butler said in a red carpet interview. "And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight."

Advertisement