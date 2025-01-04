The Sweet Way Jennifer Garner Revitalized Her Mother's Childhood Home

Jennifer Garner has gained her share of notoriety over the course of her 30-year, transformative career in entertainment. Whether it's her work in superhero blockbusters, or her three-year marriage to Scott Foley or her relationship with Ben Affleck — which had signs of trouble from the start – she's known for quite a bit. But beyond the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Garner also has her own line of organic baby food. And now, she's using it to revitalize her mother's childhood home.

The latest product from Garner's baby food brand, called Once Upon a Farm, is the "Farmer Jen & the Giant Squash" pouch, utilizing a recipe created by the "Deadpool & Wolverine" actor herself. What's more, the organic squash needed for the recipe is grown at Garner's family farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma — where her mother, Patricia, spent her youth. These days, Garner's uncle Robert and aunt Janet reside on the farm and tend to the squash.

But the farm's rebirth didn't happen overnight. When Garner's mom lived there as a kid, it was more of a kitchen garden than anything else — and turning the place into a bigger squash-growing operation was a two-year process for the Once Upon a Farm team. "My sweet uncle Robert said that the day the boxes of squash left the barn, he teared up," Garner shared with People. The Hollywood A-lister also explained that while her mom isn't actively involved in the baby food business, she's happy to see her childhood farm "being brought back to life."

