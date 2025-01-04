Gwen Stefani's Most Emotional Confession About Blake Shelton's Role In Her Self-Esteem Journey

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, two of the coaches from NBC's hit singing competition TV show "The Voice", started dating in 2015 and tied the knot six years later. Viewers witnessed their relationship bloom on camera, but what many don't know is how Stefani's forever person soothed her multi-decade-long self-esteem issues.

Stefani rose to fame in the mid-1990s as the lead singer of the band "No Doubt". Stefani was in her mid-twenties then, but her body image issues started much earlier. "I was thinking about eighth grade," she told Drew Barrymore in "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2024. "I'm like staring in the mirror in the gym, right, like by myself going, 'Am I cute? I can't tell.' You know when you're trying to figure out if you are or not?" This is no news for die-hard Stefani fans. In 1996, the "Just a Girl" hit-maker said in an interview with MTV that she was "chubby" growing up, and that her mom put her on a diet at a young age. "I had a really a big Italian grandma, like this big . . . like a house," (via Us Weekly)

Falling in love, though, changed her perspective. She shared with Barrymore the details of her new song "Pretty", where she sings, "I never felt pretty 'til you loved me. I always felt pretty, pretty, pretty unlucky." The tear-jerking song is about no other than her husband Blake Shelton, written after a revelatory moment she had while looking at her photos from the past and realizing how low her self-esteem had been in most of those moments. She told Barrymore that the moment of her life when she felt her most beautiful was "right when Blake started loving (her)."